Gunna’s “F*kumean” Achieves Platinum Status

Gunna’s “fukumean,” one of the most prolific hip-hop hits of the summer, has now achieved platinum status in an impeccably short amount of time. On Tuesday (October 3), RIAA updated their website to affirm this certification, just three and a half months after the song was released as part of the Atlanta rapper’s latest studio album, a Gift & a Curse.

Videos by American Songwriter

Upon release, “fukumean” debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, as its accompanying album landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Though it was never able to crack No. 1, a Gift & a Curse ended up having the best first-week sales for any rap album with zero feature performances since 2021, a record that still stands months later.

As time went on, though, “fukumean” continued to climb up the Hot 100, thanks to its significant viral appeal on TikTok. Eventually, the song would peak at No. 4 on the chart, becoming the first track with Gunna as the primary artist to reach the top 10. “fukumean” now sits at more than 347 million Spotify streams, the most of any song on a Gift & a Curse by a wide margin. Additionally, the song’s music video, released in early July, has since hit 16 million views on YouTube, the tenth most of any visual Gunna’s released throughout his career.

[RELATED: Young Thug’s Father Confirms There’s No Bad Blood with Gunna]

With its new plaque, “fukumean” is now just the eighth song with Gunna listed as a primary artist to earn platinum status, as he has a total of 21 platinums between his songs, features, and albums.

In the aftermath of his success with a Gift & a Curse, Gunna has performed two headlining shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, which both took place last month. These concerts featured Gunna’s first live performances since his release from jail last December when he accepted a plea deal in the racketeering case brought against his label Young Stoner Life.

Check out his performance of “fukumean” from September below.

Gunna performs “fukumean” for the first time pic.twitter.com/YeV1hnkZzb — YOUNG STONER LIFE (@YoungStonerLife) September 10, 2023

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue