6Black Announces No More Lonely Nights Tour in 2024

R&B artist 6lack has just announced a brief US tour this summer! The seven-date trek will feature intimate performances in Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, and Pennsylvania. According to 6lack’s Instagram announcement of the tour, the short series of performances will lean “more into live music, improvisation, the art of storytelling, and has some extra surprises.”

6lack will also be touring with fellow artist Russ this year. No supporting acts have been announced for the new tour.

The 6lack 2024 Tour will start on May 18 in Honolulu, Hawaii at The Republik. The short tour will close after seven sets on June 27 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre. Additional tour dates could be announced, so keep an eye on 6lack’s social media for updates if your state didn’t make the cut!

Ticketmaster is going to be your main spot to get tickets. The presale events are currently live, so pop over there and get in the waiting room as soon as possible.

General on-sale will begin on May 3 at 10:00 am local. If Ticketmaster sells out, you can always give Stubhub a try. Stubhub is a great third-party ticketing platform for finding last-minute tickets, especially for sold-out shows. It’s worth a shot if you can’t find tickets elsewhere!

This brief tour will sell out fast, so get your tickets now before they’re gone!

May 18 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik

June 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

June 11 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

June 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

June 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

June 22 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

June 27 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Photo courtesy of 6lack’s official Facebook page

