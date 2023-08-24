Donald Trump Enlists the Help of Gunna’s Lawyer for RICO Case

Today (Aug. 24), Former United States president Donald Trump turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail to be processed for his racketeering, violating the oath of office, conspiracy, and forgery charges. Though this is the fourth time he’s been indicted by a grand jury since leaving office, Thursday was the first time authorities made him take a mug shot photo.

Videos by American Songwriter

Coincidentally, this is not the first high-profile case involving federal racketeering that the Fulton County police department has pursued in recent memory. In 2022, they arrested multiple rappers signed to Young Thug’s record label Young Stoner Life, including Thug himself. Accusing the label of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), Fulton County put Thug, Gunna, and several other members behind bars. However, while Thug still awaits trial facing eight counts, Gunna earned his freedom with a plea deal last December.

Now, with Trump preparing to take on the same court for his RICO case, led by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, he decided to hire the same lawyer Gunna employed. On Thursday morning, representatives for Trump announced the addition of Steve Sadow to his legal team.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow told CNN in a statement. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”

[RELATED: Kanye West’s Former Publicist Indicted Alongside Donald Trump for Election Conspiracy]

When the RICO charges were initially handed down earlier this month, 18 other people were indicted by the Fulton County, including a woman named Trevian Kutti. Kutti, who formerly served as a publicist for Kanye West, was indicted for conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses, on top of the RICO charges everyone else received. She has yet to surrender herself to the court, which all defendants are required to do by Friday (August 25).

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue