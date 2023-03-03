Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys Named 2023 Glastonbury Headliners

Glastonbury Festival has announced the first line-up for 2023 with Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys slated to perform in the headlining slots.
Arctic Monkeys will take on the Pyramid Stage for the third time on Friday, June 23, while Guns N’ Roses are set to make their Glastonbury debut the following night (June 24). The final night of the fest will wrap up with Elton John performing his last concert in the U.K.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage,” said John of Glastonbury earlier this year. “As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.”
Elsewhere in the line-up are Lil Nas X (who plays right before John), Lana Del Rey, Wizkid, Lizzo, The Chicks, Blondie, Lewis Capaldi, The War of Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.
More acts will be announced in the coming weeks. See the line-up for 2023 below.
Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sold out last November. A resale of any returned tickets is expected to take place later in the Spring.
Last year’s Glastonbury saw the likes of Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline. Elsewhere on the billing were Sam Fender, HAIM, Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, and Olivia Rodrigo.
Glastonbury 2023 Line-up
Arctic Monkeys
Guns N’ Roses
Elton John
Lizzo
Aitch
Alison Goldfrapp
Alt-J
Amadou and Mariam
Becky Hill
Blondie
Candi Staton
Carly Rae Jepsen
Cat Burns
Central Cee
Christine And The Queens
Chvrches
Ezra Collective
Fatboy Slim
Fever Ray
Flo
Fred Again
Hot Chip
Joey Bada$$
Kelis
Lana Del Rey
Leftfield
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Loyle Carner
Maggie Rogers
Mahalia
Måneskin
Manic Street Preachers
Nova Twins
Phoenix
Raye
Rina Sawayama
Royal Blood
Rudimental
Shygirl
Slowthai
Sparks
Stefflon Don
Sudan Archives
Texas
The Chicks
The War on Drugs
Thundercat
Tinariwen
Warpaint
Weyes Blood
Wizkid
Young Fathers
Yusuf/Cat Stevens
