Top 10 Big & Rich Songs

Country party boys Big & Rich turned Nashville on its head in the new millennium. Armed with a confidence often mistaken for arrogance and skills not so easily overshadowed by their larger-than-life songs, the duo broke the country music mold and then set it ablaze.

The explosive showmen —Big Kenny and John Rich—shocked with their raunch-ified, rock-heavy country hits, and made us fall in love with their sing-along anthems that showcased their humor, but also their honesty. Here are 10 Big & Rich songs to fall in love with all over again.

10. “8th of November”

Said goodbye to his mama as he left South Dakota / To fight for the red, white, and blue / He was 19 and green with a new M-16 / Just doin’ what he had to do, opens Big & Rich’s 2006 song, “8th of November.”

The stiffly strumming song tells the story of Army soldier Niles Harris of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. It follows the events of Operation Hump in South Vietnam on November 8, 1965.

9. “Rollin’ (The Ballad of Big & Rich)”

The ripping country-rock anthem, “Rollin’ (The Ballad of Big & Rich),” introduces the band perfectly to the world of country music. Appearing as the opening song of their 2004 debut album, Horse of a Different Color, the song says, “We are here to stay.”

8. “Comin’ to Your City”

Well, we’re comin’ to your city / Gonna play our guitars and sing you a country song / We’ll all be flyin’ higher than a jet air liner / And if you want a little bang in your ying yang come along, Big and Rich sing in the chorus of their 2005 single “Comin’ to Your City.”

The in-your-face bluegrass-textured, rock-tinged country track is another that lets their presence be known. They are loudly, proudly Big & Rich and they are here to party.

7. “Lost In This Moment”

From their 2007 album, Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace, “Lost in This Moment” follows a couple on their wedding day, taking it all in, exchanging vows, and getting lost in the moment. The tune is the duo’s take on a love song—sweet, but still impassioned; slowed-down, yet still rocking; and heartfelt, but never too serious.

6. “Look at You”

Baby when I look at you, with them baby blues / Cuttin’ right through me / You set me on the rewind, back to the good times / When you couldn’t get enough of me, sing the pair in the hot country hit “Look at You.”

A simple, but effective ballad, “Look at You” became a success with its easily singable lyrics and swoon-worthy chorus.

5. “California”

A steady burning anthem to freedom, “California” is a windows open banger, one with infectious lyrics full of irresistible plays-on-words.

The song was originally recorded by Tim McGraw for his 2015 album. Big & Rich provided backing vocals on his track before releasing their own version in 2017.

4. “Lovin’ Lately” feat. Tim McGraw

Who you’ve been lovin lately / Who you’ve been callin’ baby / Who you’ve been runnin’ around in this tell all town, the duo asks in their 2016 single “Lovin’ Lately.”

The aforementioned McGraw was featured on this track alongside the duo. The three deliver a heartbroken ballad to wasted love.

3. “Run Away with You”

Another heartfelt ballad, Big & Rich’s “Run Away with You” follows a couple on the hunt for the love they first fell into. The guitar-heavy arrangement drives the tune forward for a sturdy country love anthem.

2. “Fake ID” feat. Gretchen Wilson

Hey mister won’t you sell me a fake ID / There’s a band in the bar that I’m dying to see / I got my money and you got what I need / Hey mister won’t you sell me a fake ID, plays the racing, bluegrass-tinted “Fake ID.”

Featured on the soundtrack for the 2011 Footloose remake, the beat-heavy song is an infectious, dance-ready bop, one that can go toe-to-toe with even their most classic party anthems.

1. “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”

Big & Rich’s magnum opus came early, arriving on their 2004 debut, Horse of a Different Color. It doesn’t get more big and rich than the duo’s raunchy, boot-knocking “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).”

Much like their tune, “Rollin’ (The Ballad of Big & Rich),” “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” is an exploding introduction to the band. The tune makes Nashville a lot of promises like hundred dollar bills and double rounds of Crown, saying this town ain’t never gonna be the same. And they were right.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images