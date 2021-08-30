H.E.R. to Debut in New Oprah-Produced Musical of ‘The Color Purple’

Dazzling multi-hyphenate musician and performer—and former American Songwriter digital cover star —H.E.R., is taking her talents to the silver screen, this time for her first major acting role, in the forthcoming movie musical rendition of The Color Purple.

H.E.R., who is already an Oscar-winner for her song “Fight For You” from the gut-wrenching film, Judas and the Black Messiah, will play the character, Squeak, who, in the story, which was written by author, Alice Walker, and first published in 1982, grows from waitress to aspiring vocalist.

In the 1985 Steven Spielberg movie based on the book, the role of Squeak was played by actress, Rae Dawn Chong.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, it is rumored that the Grammy-winning H.E.R. may write and perform a new song for the film, too. Other names involved in the movie’s production include Oprah Winfrey, who is producing it under Spielberg’s production banner, and Quincy Jones, who will also help produce.

Release date for the musical is set for December 20, 2023.