Chris Stapleton and H.E.R. Join Forces on Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas”

On Sunday (December 5), CBS aired the 99th annual Christmas Tree Lighting from Washington D.C. With the President and First Lady in attendance, the golden-voiced Chris Stapleton was joined by R&B star H.E.R. for a delightful rendition of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.”

The performance features Stapleton on the first verse and lead guitar and H.E.R. on the second verse while providing piano—all with a glorious backing band. It’s a lovely pairing, to be sure.

Stapleton and H.E.R. both tweeted about the event, with H.E.R. writing, “‘Tis the season! Watch my performance with @ChrisStapleton at The 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting tonight at 8:30 PM ET/8:00 PM PT on @CBS. #NationalTreeLighting“

And Stapleton writing, “National Christmas Tree Lighting • 12.2.2021”

‘Tis the season! 🎄



Watch my performance with @ChrisStapleton at The 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting tonight at 8:30PM ET/8:00PM PT on @CBS. #NationalTreeLighting pic.twitter.com/nEXy5NIH3o — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) December 5, 2021

Both Stapleton and H.E.R. are nominated for a slew of Grammy Awards this year, with Stapleton nominated for Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song (“Cold”), and Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”).

H.E.R. is nominated for Song of the Year (“Fight for You”), Best R&B Performance (“Damage”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Fight for You”), and several others.

H.E.R. also released tour dates with Coldplay, saying on Twitter, “#MOTSWT [Music of the Spheres World Tour]”

Check out the tour dates HERE.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” Tour Dates:

December 10—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena+

December 11—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena+

April 20, 2022—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center^^

April 21, 2022—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center^^

April 23, 2022—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field##

April 28, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens*

April 29, 2022—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre*

April 30, 2022—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell* (SOLD OUT)

May 5, 2022—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre*

May 6, 2022—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre*

May 7, 2022—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre*

May 11, 2022—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place*

May 12, 2022—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome*

May 14, 2022—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*

June 2, 2022—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena††

June 3, 2022—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater†† (SOLD OUT)

June 4, 2022—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater†† (SOLD OUT)

June 11, 2022—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater‡‡

June 16, 2022—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena††

June 17, 2022—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre††

June 18, 2022—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre††

June 23, 2022—West Valley City, UT—Usana Amphitheater§§

June 24, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena§§

June 25, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena§§

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guest Elle King

+with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

^^with special guests Margo Price and Yola

##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

††with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

‡‡with special guests Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

§§with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

Photo courtesy Sacks and Co.