Halestorm Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Spring just got a little hotter with Grammy award-winning rock band Halestorm announcing new dates for their 2022 tour.

The new trek will kick off on May 10 in Billings, Montana, shortly after the band’s album Back From The Dead drops on May 6.

“We started writing this album about three months B.C. (before COVID),” said singer Lzzy Hale in a statement. “Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis. This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss.”

The tour will take the band through Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Daytona Beach, and Tulsa before closing out the month in Missoula, Montana on May 30.

Halestorm just recently finished their previous tour with Evanescence and had to postpone the European leg of their tour in 2022. Joining the band on the road will be Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH, and Black Stone Cherry on select dates.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 4th at Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning March 1. Check out the May tour dates below.

MAY

10 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena*#+

11 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center*#+

13 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove at Harrah’s#+

14 Wichita, KS WAVE#

17 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE*+

18 Columbus, OH Kemba Live!*+

21 St. Louis, MO Pointfest

22 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

24 Evansville, IN Ford Center*+

25 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater*+

28 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Amphitheater*+

30 Missoula, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater*+

* denotes Stone Temple Pilots supporting

#denotes Mammoth WVH supporting

+denotes Black Stone Cherry supporting

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine