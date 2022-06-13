Halsey Covers Kate Bush Hit “Running Up That Hill” at Governors Ball

Halsey told the Governors Ball festival crowd that she had several “surprises” during her performance at her headlining show on June 11, and she didn’t disappoint, adding a cover of Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” to the set.

“I have surprises tonight for my Gov Ball set,“ but was sure to make the disclaimer: “Songs not people… don’t get too excited.”

The use of “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” in the new fourth season of the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things has sparked a resurgence of Bush’s song, which was originally released on her fifth album Hounds of Love in 1985, resulting in the song reentering the charts at No. 8. on the Billboard Hot 100.

truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this 🥺 https://t.co/JqErzFiKyH — h (@halsey) June 12, 2022

Following her performance, Halsey shared a video of her performance on Twitter, along with her admiration for the song. “Truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world,” she said, adding that she “knew immediately I wanted to do this,” following the recent revival of the song.

Halsey also talked to the crowd about her new single, “So Good,” which she previously said was being held back by her label and could not be shared unless there was a “fake a viral moment” on TikTok beforehand. Capitol Records responded by giving the track a release date of June 10. The song and music video details detailed the journey of Halsey and her partner Turkish filmmaker Alev Aydin.

Photo: Capitol Records