Hank Williams Lyrics: Fill in the Blanks (If You Can!)

Hello and welcome to our new game, Fill in the Blanks.
Here, we will test your knowledge of some of the best and most well-known songs of all time.
In this installment, we will dive into the insightful, exquisite, timeless lyrics of the great American artist, Hank Williams, via three of his most popular songs.
And here’s how it will go: below you will see a stanza or two from various songs from Franklin. But they will be incomplete with “______” for the missing word. That’s where you can, if you have the ability, fill in those blanks.
Ready? Set? Let’s go!
1. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”
Hear that lonesome ____
He sounds too blue to fly
The ____ is whining low
I’m so lonesome I could cry
I’ve never seen a night ____
When time goes crawling by
The moon just went behind the clouds
To hide its ____
Did you ever see a ____
When leaves begin to die?
That means he’s lost the will to live
I’m so lonesome I could cry
2. “I Saw The Light”
I wandered so aimless, life filled with sin
I wouldn’t let my dear Savior in
Then Jesus came like a _______
Praise the Lord, I ______
I saw the light, I saw the light
No more_____, no more ___
Now I’m so happy, no sorrow in sight
Praise the Lord, I saw the light
3. “Hey Good Lookin'”
Say, hey, good lookin’, what you got ____?
How’s about cookin’ something ____?
Hey, sweet baby, don’t you think maybe
We could find us a brand new recipe?
I got a hot rod Ford and a two ____
And I know a spot right over the hill
There’s soda pop and the dancin’s free
So if you wanna have fun, come ____
Answers
1 Whippoorwill, midnight train, so long, face and cry, robin weep
2. Stranger in the night, saw the light, darkness, night
3. Cookin’, up with me, dollar bill, along with me