Hank Williams Lyrics: Fill in the Blanks (If You Can!)

Hello and welcome to our new game, Fill in the Blanks.

Here, we will test your knowledge of some of the best and most well-known songs of all time.

In this installment, we will dive into the insightful, exquisite, timeless lyrics of the great American artist, Hank Williams, via three of his most popular songs.

And here’s how it will go: below you will see a stanza or two from various songs from Franklin. But they will be incomplete with “______” for the missing word. That’s where you can, if you have the ability, fill in those blanks.

Ready? Set? Let’s go!

1. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

Hear that lonesome ____

He sounds too blue to fly

The ____ is whining low

I’m so lonesome I could cry

I’ve never seen a night ____

When time goes crawling by

The moon just went behind the clouds

To hide its ____

Did you ever see a ____

When leaves begin to die?

That means he’s lost the will to live

I’m so lonesome I could cry

2. “I Saw The Light”

I wandered so aimless, life filled with sin

I wouldn’t let my dear Savior in

Then Jesus came like a _______

Praise the Lord, I ______

I saw the light, I saw the light

No more_____, no more ___

Now I’m so happy, no sorrow in sight

Praise the Lord, I saw the light

3. “Hey Good Lookin'”

Say, hey, good lookin’, what you got ____?

How’s about cookin’ something ____?

Hey, sweet baby, don’t you think maybe

We could find us a brand new recipe?

I got a hot rod Ford and a two ____

And I know a spot right over the hill

There’s soda pop and the dancin’s free

So if you wanna have fun, come ____

Answers

1 Whippoorwill, midnight train, so long, face and cry, robin weep

2. Stranger in the night, saw the light, darkness, night

3. Cookin’, up with me, dollar bill, along with me