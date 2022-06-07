Tom Petty Lyrics: Fill in the Blanks (If You Can!)

Hello and welcome to our new game, Fill in the Blanks.

Here, we will test your knowledge of some of the best and most well-known songs of all time.

In this installment, we will dive into the whimsical, heralded, and timeless lyrics of the great American artist Tom Petty, via three of his most popular songs.

And here’s how it will go: below you will see a stanza or two from various songs of Petty’s. But they will be incomplete, with “______,” where you can, if you have the ability, fill in those blanks.

Answers will be written below. But no cheating!

Ready? Set? Let’s go!

1. “I Won’t Back Down”

No I’ll stand my ____

Won’t be turned _____

And I’ll keep this world from draggin’ me down

Gonna stand my ground

And I won’t back ____

Hey ____

There ain’t no easy way out (I won’t back down)

Hey I will stand my ground

And I won’t back down

2. “Free Fallin'”

She’s a good ____, loves her mama

Loves Jesus and America, too

She’s a good girl, who’s crazy ’bout ____

Loves ____, and her boyfriend too

And it’s a long day livin’ in Reseda

There’s a ____ runnin’ through the yard

And I’m a bad boy, ’cause I don’t even miss her

I’m a bad boy for breakin’ her _____

3. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

She grew up in an ____ town

Had a good lookin’ mama who never was around

But she grew up ____ and she grew up ____

With them Indiana boys on an Indiana night

Well, she moved down here at the age of ____

She blew the boys away, it was more than they’d ____

I was introduced and we both started groovin’

She said, “I dig you, baby, but I got to keep movin’ on, _____”

.

.

.

Answers

1. Ground, around, down, baby

2. Girl, Elvis, horses, freeway, heart

3. Indiana, tall, right, eighteen, seen, keep movin’ on