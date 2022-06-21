Billy Joel Plots One-Off Stadium Show In Australia

The Piano Man is planning on tickling the ivories in Australia for the first time in nearly a decade, slating a special one-night-only performance this December.

The show will be held in the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, December 10. Joel is partnering with the Victorian government’s Always Live initiative for the performance, which sees high-profile acts perform exclusive shows in the state to encourage economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Other partners include Nick Cave, Cate Le Bon, and Tash Sultana.

“What a coup for Victoria, the music capital, to have one of the greatest artists of our era perform exclusively in Melbourne at one of the greatest stadiums in the world,” said Always Live chair and Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski.

He continued, “To work with Always Live to bring his show to the ‘G fulfills a dream my great father and I had… To host Billy here in Melbourne is truly special.”

Joel made a special video announcement for the history-making performance saying, “I’m really looking forward to coming, I’m bringing the whole family. We’re going to enjoy it, so I’ll see you there.”

Joel’s stadium show will be the biggest held for Always Live with MCG being Australia’s largest stadium with a concert capacity of more than 100,000 people. Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 4 at 10 am AEST HERE.

The show in Australia is the touring titan’s only international date for 2022. The rest of the year sees his usual stacked appearances at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Billy Joel (Photo: Sony Music Entertainment)