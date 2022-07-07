Aretha Franklin Lyrics: Fill in the Blanks (If You Can!)

Hello and welcome to our new game, Fill in the Blanks.

Here, we will test your knowledge of some of the best and most well-known songs of all time.

In this installment, we will dive into the rich, beautiful, timeless lyrics of the great American artist, Aretha Franklin, via three of her most popular songs.

And here’s how it will go: below you will see a stanza or two from various songs from Franklin. But they will be incomplete with “______” for the missing word. That’s where you can, if you have the ability, fill in those blanks.

Ready? Set? Let’s go!

1. “I Say a Little Prayer”

The moment I ____

Before I put on my makeup (makeup)

I say a little ____ for you

And while combing my hair now

And wondering what dress to ____ (wear now)

I say a little prayer for you

yeah

You’ll stay in my heart and I will love you

(Forever) forever (and ever) ever

We never will part, oh, ______

(Together) together, (together) together

That’s how it must be, to live without you

Would only mean_____ for me Ooh

2. “Respect”

______, baby, I got it

What you need, do you know I got it?

All I’m askin’ is for a little____ when you get home

(Just a little bit) hey, baby

(Just a little bit) when you get home

(Just a little bit) mister

(Just a little bit)

I ain’t gon’ _____ while you’re gone

Ain’t gon’ do you wrong ’cause I don’t wanna

3. “Chain of Fools”

For____ long years

I thought you were my ____

But I found out

I’m just a link in your____

Oh, you got me where you want me

I ain’t nothin’ but your fool

You treated me mean

Oh, you treated me____

Chain, chain, chain

(Chain, chain, chain)

Chain of____

Answers

1. Wake up, prayer, wear now, how I love you, heartbreak

2. What you want, respect, do you wrong,

3. Five, man, chain, cruel, fools