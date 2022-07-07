Aretha Franklin Lyrics: Fill in the Blanks (If You Can!)

Hello and welcome to our new game, Fill in the Blanks.
Here, we will test your knowledge of some of the best and most well-known songs of all time.
In this installment, we will dive into the rich, beautiful, timeless lyrics of the great American artist, Aretha Franklin, via three of her most popular songs.
And here’s how it will go: below you will see a stanza or two from various songs from Franklin. But they will be incomplete with “______” for the missing word. That’s where you can, if you have the ability, fill in those blanks.
Ready? Set? Let’s go!
1. “I Say a Little Prayer”
The moment I ____
Before I put on my makeup (makeup)
I say a little ____ for you
And while combing my hair now
And wondering what dress to ____ (wear now)
I say a little prayer for you
yeah
You’ll stay in my heart and I will love you
(Forever) forever (and ever) ever
We never will part, oh, ______
(Together) together, (together) together
That’s how it must be, to live without you
Would only mean_____ for me Ooh
2. “Respect”
______, baby, I got it
What you need, do you know I got it?
All I’m askin’ is for a little____ when you get home
(Just a little bit) hey, baby
(Just a little bit) when you get home
(Just a little bit) mister
(Just a little bit)
I ain’t gon’ _____ while you’re gone
Ain’t gon’ do you wrong ’cause I don’t wanna
3. “Chain of Fools”
For____ long years
I thought you were my ____
But I found out
I’m just a link in your____
Oh, you got me where you want me
I ain’t nothin’ but your fool
You treated me mean
Oh, you treated me____
Chain, chain, chain
(Chain, chain, chain)
Chain of____
Answers
1. Wake up, prayer, wear now, how I love you, heartbreak
2. What you want, respect, do you wrong,
3. Five, man, chain, cruel, fools