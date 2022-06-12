Dolly Parton Lyrics: Fill in the Blanks (If You Can!)

Hello and welcome to our new game, Fill in the Blanks.
Here, we will test your knowledge of some of the best and most well-known songs of all time.
In this installment, we will dive into the delightful, poignant, and timeless lyrics of the great American artist, Dolly Parton, via three of her most popular songs.
And here’s how it will go: below you will see a stanza or two from various songs of Parton’s. But they will be incomplete with “______.” If you have the ability, fill in those blanks, where you can.
Answers will be written below. But no cheating!
Ready? Set? Let’s go!
1. “Jolene”
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I’m ____ of you please don’t take my ____
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don’t take him just because you can
Your ____ is beyond ____
With flaming locks of auburn hair
With ___ skin and eyes of emerald green
Your smile is like a breath of spring
Your voice is soft like ____
And I cannot compete with you
____
2. “9 to 5”
Well, I ____ outta bed and stumble to the kitchen
Pour myself a cup of ____
Yawn and stretch and try to come to life
Jump in the ____ and the blood starts ____
Out on the street, the traffic starts jumping
With folks like me on the job from 9 to 5
Working _____, what a way to make a living
Barely getting by, it’s all taking and no ____
They just use your mind, and they never give you credit
It’s enough to ____ you crazy if you let it
3. “I Will Always Love You”
If I should ____, I would only be in your ____
So I’ll go, but I know
I’ll think of you every step of the way
And I will ____ love you
I will always love you
You, my darling you, hm
Bittersweet _____
That is all I’m taking with me
So, ____
Please, don’t cry
We both know I’m not what you, you ____
Answers
1. Begging, man, beauty, compare, ivory, summer rain, Jolene
2. Tumble, ambition, shower, pumping, 9 to 5, giving, drive
3. Stay, way, always, memories, goodbye, need
