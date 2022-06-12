Dolly Parton Lyrics: Fill in the Blanks (If You Can!)

Hello and welcome to our new game, Fill in the Blanks.

Here, we will test your knowledge of some of the best and most well-known songs of all time.

In this installment, we will dive into the delightful, poignant, and timeless lyrics of the great American artist, Dolly Parton, via three of her most popular songs.

And here’s how it will go: below you will see a stanza or two from various songs of Parton’s. But they will be incomplete with “______.” If you have the ability, fill in those blanks, where you can.

Answers will be written below. But no cheating!

Ready? Set? Let’s go!

1. “Jolene”

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m ____ of you please don’t take my ____

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him just because you can

Your ____ is beyond ____

With flaming locks of auburn hair

With ___ skin and eyes of emerald green

Your smile is like a breath of spring

Your voice is soft like ____

And I cannot compete with you

____

2. “9 to 5”

Well, I ____ outta bed and stumble to the kitchen

Pour myself a cup of ____

Yawn and stretch and try to come to life

Jump in the ____ and the blood starts ____

Out on the street, the traffic starts jumping

With folks like me on the job from 9 to 5

Working _____, what a way to make a living

Barely getting by, it’s all taking and no ____

They just use your mind, and they never give you credit

It’s enough to ____ you crazy if you let it

3. “I Will Always Love You”

If I should ____, I would only be in your ____

So I’ll go, but I know

I’ll think of you every step of the way

And I will ____ love you

I will always love you

You, my darling you, hm

Bittersweet _____

That is all I’m taking with me

So, ____

Please, don’t cry

We both know I’m not what you, you ____

Answers

1. Begging, man, beauty, compare, ivory, summer rain, Jolene

2. Tumble, ambition, shower, pumping, 9 to 5, giving, drive

3. Stay, way, always, memories, goodbye, need

Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images