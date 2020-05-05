Los Angeles, CA: Industry executive Hannah Babitt today announced the launching of BABZ inc., a boutique management company focused on songwriter and producer clients. With this new endeavor, Babitt will liaise with her clients and the creative community to bring new and innovative collaborations, deals, and most of all, impactful music to the marketplace.

Based in Los Angeles, BABZ inc. is comprised of a diverse roster that includes: Alex Hope – one of the 2% of female producers in the industry today, who has produced and written songs for Alanis Morissette, Alec Benjamin, Selena Gomez, Tegan & Sara, Ben Platt, Troye Sivan and Tove Lo, amongst others. Nick Monson – the GRAMMY winning producer for A Star Is Born, who has had hits with Lady Gaga, Julia Michaels, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Little Mix, amongst others. Big Taste – who has produced and co-written songs for Justin Bieber, Madison Beer, Ashe, Carlie Hanson and Lennon Stella, amongst others and Arkadi Zaslavski – who has releases with Bryce Vine, Zedd, Kelly Clarkson and Kiiara amongst others.

Babitt brought the incredible talent above from her former company This Is Noise MGMT where she was a Producer – Manager as well as SVP of A&R of the This Is Noise Publishing arm. While at This Is Noise MGMT, Babitt was instrumental in further building both the management and publishing sectors of the company and driving strategic development of the roster’s clients. Babitt serves as co-chair of the She Is The Music Songwriting Committee, a non-profit organization committed to increasing the number of women working in music started by Alicia Keys, Jody Gerson, Ann Mincieli and Sam Kirby.

Prior to This Is Noise MGMT, Babitt was Creative Director/A&R for Pulse Music Group where she worked with writers and producers including Stephen Wrabel, Bonnie McKee, Nate Cyphert, Gladius and J.R. Rotem and was responsible for signings and placements for Justin Bieber’s Purpose album, Niall Horan’s Flicker album, Martin Garrix/Bebe Rexha’s “In The Name Of Love,” and Wrabel’s “Hurts Like Hell.” Babitt started her career at The Artists Organization with industry veterans Gary Gersh and Bill Bennett, overseeing projects for Tears For Fears, Soundgarden, Portugal. The Man, Billy Talent, Chromeo and many others.

When speaking about forming BABZ inc., Babitt says, “This is our company, one that embraces each client’s individual and diverse creative lanes and strategically propels careers forward with an incredible sense of internal community. I am immensely proud of our producers and songwriters and look forward to the accomplishments for years to come.”