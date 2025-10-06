Has Country Radio Lost Its Way? Kip Moore Says Yes, but He Has Faith It Can Bounce Back

Even before becoming the voice behind songs like “If I Was Your Lover”, “Hey Pretty Girl,” and “Heart’s Desire”, Kip Moore shared a love for country music. Growing up in Tifton, Georgia, the singer was surrounded by the genre. He eventually took his first steps in country music when he performed at a Mellow Mushroom restaurant. And since that moment, he has released six studio albums. But recently, Moore didn’t discuss his accolades as he criticized the current state of country radio.

Appearing on TL’s Road House podcast, hosted by Tracy Lawrence, Moore opened up about his love for radio. Although understanding that streaming platforms have overtaken the music industry, the singer enjoyed what the radio had to offer. Not knowing which song was about the play on the radio, Moore said, “I love radio. I say this because I want radio to win, because I discovered all my favorite artists on radio. But we’ve somehow lost our way where it’s all about ‘there’s got to be some kind of viral moment’ or ‘there’s got to be this.’”

Kip Moore Not Losing Faith In Radio Just Yet

Recalling a recent trip he took, apparently, Moore had to turn his radio off due to the same songs playing on repeat. “I couldn’t take it anymore. I did a road trip recently and it was the same playlist when I left Tennessee when I went through Kentucky, and when I went through the Carolinas. It was all the same songs over and over again.”

With the creativity surrounding the perfect playlist taking a backseat to viral stars, Moore urged the stations to learn their audience. “I don’t know how we’ve gotten into this homogenized box of thinking that people out in Phoenix, Arizona and California are the same as people in Paducah, Kentucky. Man it’s wild. It’s not just somebody that’s running their station that’s learning their audience.” But even with the changing landscape of radio, Moore still has faith.

Never wanting to lose the power of the radio, Moore promised he still believed the platform could be relevant in today’s market. “It’s all over the place. It’s one of those places where, as a radio station, you can find anything. You never know what’s gonna be introduced to you. And it’s not just the same cycle over and over and over again. The wild thing now, and once again, I’m pulling for radio to figure this out, but it’s like… I love listening to the radio.”

As the industry continues to evolve, Moore remains hopeful that radio will rediscover its roots – bringing back the diversity, authenticity, and storytelling that made country music so beloved in the first place.

