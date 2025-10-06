Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (October 6, 2025)? Start Time & Streaming Options

Blazing through the Blind Auditions on The Voice, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé are on the verge of completing their teams. With only a few more episodes left for contestants to win over the coaches, the competition continued to heat up. And while a new week just started, it seemed that The Voice wasn’t ready to slow down just yet – leaving fans to wonder – is there a new episode tonight?

Completely taking over Mondays and Tuesdays, The Voice will return tonight for another round of Blind Auditions. But again, with the teams stacked, the last remaining contestants have only one chance to shock the judges. And with host Carson Daly already using the “Carson Callback” on Ryan Mitchell, the pressure is at an all-time high.

As for the schedule, The Voice will air a new episode tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Just like previous seasons, each new episode of The Voice will be available to stream on Peacock. Although a great option for those without cable, the new episodes can be streamed the following day.

‘The Voice’ Introduces The “Mic Drop”

With the Blind Auditions nearly complete, there is still a great deal of pressure on each artist thanks to a few new rules. For one, during the Battles, the artists will have the power to pick who they perform with. In previous seasons, the decision was controlled by the coaches. Not wanting to strip the coaches of all their power, Reba, Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Bublé will have access to the “Mic Drop” button.

Looking at the “Mic Drop” button, each coach will be able to pick a single singer they believe possesses true talent. When each coach uses the button, fans will have the opportunity to vote among the four singers to announce a winner. But the votes won’t count toward the finale. Instead, the winner will have the chance to perform during the Rose Parade on January 1st.

And when it comes to the live shows, each coach will pick a performer to move forward from the Playoffs. But not wanting to leave the fans out, viewers will pick two singers from the remaining contestants to also move forward.

With fans having more power than ever, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC via Getty Images)