Headliner Bailey Zimmerman Performs “Religiously” at ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

Bailey Zimmerman is closing out 2025 in a big way! The country star was one of three headliners to perform at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, alongside Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson.

Zimmerman, the last headliner of the night to perform, brought loads of energy and good vibes to his set at Bicentennial Park, singing “Religiously” to great acclaim.

After the ball dropped in New York City, Zimmerman returned to the stage to perform his track “Rock and A Hard Place.”

The five-hour broadcast, which is being hosted by Bert Kreischer and Hardy, is set to feature tons of unforgettable performances, including one from the latter host himself.

CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers are also set to perform during the special. Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will take the stage from various venues across Music City.

Additionally, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party. Special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack will also stop by the venue.

Fans can also look forward to appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

What to Know About Bailey Zimmerman

Zimmerman is coming off a monster year. He released his latest LP, Different Night Same Rodeo, back in August. At the time, he wrote on Instagram, “2 years of work, 18 songs, and a few dang good friends” led up to the album’s release.

In 2026, Zimmerman will set off on tour in support of the album.

With support from Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten, Zimmerman will kick off his run of shows in Estero, Florida, on Feb. 19. He’ll perform across the United States and Canada before wrapping things up in Ottawa on June 20.

” MY FIRST TIME PLAYING ARENAS AND I get to bring some of my new friends @hudsonwestbrook and @blakewhiten along with me to help make sure that this tour is one for the history books,” Zimmerman wrote on Instagram. “This years tour has been nothing short of unbelievable y’all… LIKE THE CRAZIEST SHOWS OF MY LIFE… and I thought why would we stop now?! LETS KEEP IT GOINGGG…”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio