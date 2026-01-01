Megan Moroney Took Us to Cloud 9 With Her ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ Performance

Megan Moroney is ending her huge year with an equally large performance. The emo cowgirl herself took the stage during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash to entertain the crowd.

Wearing a flashy sequined dress, Moroney looked right at home as she sang “6 Months Later” from Barstool Nashville. A pink guitar completed Moroney’s look, and the crowd couldn’t get enough of her performance.

The good vibes continued rolling when Moroney later returned to the stage to perform “I’m Not Pretty.”

Moroney is just one of many people performing during the five-hour-long CBS special.

Headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage at Bicentennial Park, where they’ll be joined by CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will perform at various venues across Music City.

Additionally, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

Bert Kreischer and Hardy are hosting the special, which will include appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Megan Moroney’s Year Ahead

Moroney has plans to top her huge 2025 with an even bigger 2026. The singer’s forthcoming LP, Cloud 9, is due out Feb. 20. Following the album’s release, Moroney will set off on tour.

Kicking off May 29 in Columbus, Ohio, the tour will see Moroney travel across the U.S. She’ll play her final show in the states at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 21. After a short break, Moroney will play nine shows in Europe.

“I am so excited for my fans and I to dive into this new world of Cloud 9 together,” Moroney said in a press release. “Similar to the first two albums, it’s all written about honest, personal experiences, but these songs were written by the strongest, most confident version of myself I’ve ever been.”

“My feet feel firmly planted in my artistry and it was fun to play around sonically, while still sticking to my roots of what my fans and I love,” she added. “Cloud 9 is a state of mind, and I have no doubt this will be the best chapter yet.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney