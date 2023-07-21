Jake Owen and Jason Isbell Exchange Words on Twitter Over Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” and Songwriting

Jake Owen and Jason Isbell have been engaging in an ongoing online feud over Jason Aldean’s controversial video for “Try That in a Small Town.” Aldean came under fire after releasing the video for “Try That in a Small Town” earlier this week. CMT pulled Aldean’s video for allegedly advocating violence.

The war of words started when Isbell tweeted about the controversy regarding Aldean and the fact that he didn’t even write the song.

“Dare Aldean to write his next single himself. That’s what we try in my small town,” Isbell wrote. “Ok here ya go, @Jason_Aldean. I’m challenging you to write a song yourself. All alone. If you’re a recording artist, make some art,” the “King of Oklahoma” singer typed in a follow-up tweet.

Dare Aldean to write his next single himself. That’s what we try in my small town — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 19, 2023

Owen responded to Isbell’s tweet, giving criticism on his thoughts regarding Aldean’s recent song and video. “Jason, you’re always the first to get behind your keyboard and spout off with this stupid s***. In ‘my small town’ you just walk up to the guy and be a man to his face if you want the smoke… not tweet it at him…. Tough guy,” Owen wrote.

Jason, you’re always the first to get behind your keyboard and spout off with this stupid shit. In “my small town” you just walk up to the guy and be a man to his face if you want the smoke… not tweet it at him…. Tough guy. https://t.co/Sm7jbD9HX3 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 20, 2023

A few hours later, Isbell clapped back. “What really gets me about this is that it’s saying, ‘If you don’t believe you can physically overpower me, you aren’t allowed to publicly disagree with me.’ What does that say to the people in your life who aren’t big strong boys? They just have to shut up?” Isbell wrote.

Isbell then shared a screenshot of a suspended Twitter account he believed to be Jason Aldean’s. “I tried to tag him but it looks like his account has been suspended. Y’all are the tough guys! I’m just a songwriter,” wrote Isbell. As it turns out, Isbell shared a photo of an account that did not actually belong to Aldean. The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer’s real Twitter account is still activated.

Owen added, “I’ve spent my entire career trying to promote positivity. At my shows, off the stage, wherever I am. I don’t like division or hate. That’s why I responded to the previous tweet. Being crass, I replied bc I was offended by @JasonIsbell insinuation that “if you don’t write your own songs, you’re less than or not a real artist..”

He went on to say, “I’ve had a record deal for almost 20 years. I feel deep down that I am a good writer. I’ve written a lot of songs and recorded many of them. I’m just a fan of songs. I don’t need to write everything in order to prove to myself or anyone that I’m a ‘real artist..’

“If it wasn’t for incredible songwriters, I know for a fact I wouldn’t have had the career I have had. I’m forever grateful for the many songwriters that have thought I was worthy enough to record their song. Their idea. I bet George Jones was grateful for Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman for a song called ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’…”

Owen concluded, “I bet @JasonIsbell is grateful@MorganWallen recorded his song “Cover Me Up”… I am a @JasonIsbell music fan. Always have been. I understand his takes on things can be polarizing. I chime in when I feel like there’s a low blow being thrown. The “write your own songs” dagger cuts me deep because I think that is the wrong way to encourage artists trying to make it, and quite frankly Jason Isbell has a large voice. He IS respected. I know I’ve made a great living and have been fortunate enough to support my family NOT because I am better than anyone.. I’m lucky…and, I’ve just tried to record the best songs that I Iove. I think most artists do that. I came in hot on the conversation because I’m passionate about it. I listen to @JasonIsbell and @Jason_Aldean In retrospect, I should have clarified from the jump, but my human emotions got in the way. I’m sure some won’t see my point, but this is my attempt at clarity.”

🧵 1/1



I’ve spent my entire career trying to promote positivity. At my shows, off the stage, wherever I am. I don’t like division or hate. That’s why I responded to the previous tweet. Being crass, I replied bc I was offended by @JasonIsbell insinuation that “if you don’t write… pic.twitter.com/XlY9ZBlQyY — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 20, 2023

Several prominent figures in the music industry publicly shared their disdain for the song and video, including Sheryl Crow.

“Jason Aldean, I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small-town-like. It’s just lame,” Crow tweeted.

