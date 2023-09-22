Hear Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Sing With Her on “You Don’t Make Me Cry”

Who doesn’t love a feel-good moment on a Friday?

Kelly Clarkson released the deluxe edition of her album Chemistry, which includes a song titled “You Don’t Make Me Cry.” It features a very special guest on vocals — Clarkson’s collaborative partner is her 9-year-old daughter, River Rose.

The powerhouse singer belts out what sounds like something of a breakup anthem. Lyrics include, I’d rather be alone than blue / Know it ain’t easy but watch me walk the high road without you.

In a tweet posted earlier in the month, Clarkson said River Rose “was 5 years old when she was layin’ down tracks” for the song.

This isn’t the first time she collaborated with her children on songs. River Rose starred in the music video for her track “Broken & Beautiful,” which dropped in 2019. Both of her kids — River Rose and her song Remington — also joined Clarkson onstage during a performance of “Heartbeat Song” during her Las Vegas residency over the summer.

In addition to “You Don’t Make Me Cry,” the deluxe edition of Chemistry includes “Roses” as well as new tracks “I Won’t Give Up,” “Did You Know,” and “Goodbye.” It also features a live version and remix of “Mine” along with a remix of “Favorite Kind of High.”

Clarkson recently appeared on Audacy’s annual I’m Listening mental health podcast and spoke about mental health and discussion around it.

“Mental health is such an important thing, and I think the biggest thing, and this might not be what everybody wants to talk about but – a lot of that has to do with what we’re putting in our bodies and what we’re doing to the environment,” she said. “And I think people are now starting to listen to that because they’re starting to notice what we’re doing is really effecting us and our mental health.”

The artist rounded out the conversation by concluding, “I think we just need to look out for each other more, and just ask… ask how someone’s day is going, or how they’re really feeling… I just think it’s important to always have the conversation and to make sure people feel like it’s possible to express themselves in a safe environment.”

Listen to “Don’t Make Me Cry,” featuring River Rose’s vocals, below.

Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal