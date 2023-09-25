Kelly Clarkson Surprises and Sings with Las Vegas Street Performer

Imagine busking out on the streets of Las Vegas and Kelly Clarkson shows up on the sidewalk and joins in. That’s what happened for one lucky fan this weekend.

The “Roses” singer shared a video on Instagram of her surprising an unsuspecting fan singing Tina Turner on the sidewalk in Vegas. Clarkson was in town ahead of her iHeartRadio Music festival performance, as she noted in her caption.

“I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner,” the singer wrote in the Instagram post. “And then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was. And then it hit her, and it made my day. She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas ❤️ #iHeartFestival2023.”

In the video, the powerhouse vocalist belted Turner’s classic 1984 hit “What’s Love Got to Do With It” while the fan clapped and danced beside her. As the performance progressed, the fan stopped and ended up realizing that it was Clarkson.

Clarkson’s iHeartRadio Music Festival performance follows the recently wrapped up Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in August where she performed tracks off her album Chemistry.

Just last month she brought up her daughter, Rive Rose, to perform “Heartbeat Song” during her residency. People notes that Clarkson told The Today Show, “But how my kids were looking at me? They had so much fun onstage, first of all. But then how they were looking at me was like I was Thor! I literally was like, ‘Oh my God, they’re literally never going to look at me like this again.'”

Clarkson recently appeared on Audacy’s annual I’m Listening podcast and spoke about mental health and discussion around it.

“Mental health is such an important thing, and I think the biggest thing, and this might not be what everybody wants to talk about but – a lot of that has to do with what we’re putting in our bodies and what we’re doing to the environment,” she said. “And I think people are now starting to listen to that because they’re starting to notice what we’re doing is really effecting us and our mental health.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images