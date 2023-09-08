Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song Ahead of ‘Chemistry’ Deluxe Edition

Kelly Clarkson has just released a new song from the upcoming deluxe version of her 10th studio album, Chemistry. The new song is titled “Roses” and is one of five brand-new songs that will be featured on Chemistry (Deluxe), which will be released on September 22 through Atlantic Records. The new edition will also feature never-before-heard remixes.

“Roses” is a pop song full of emotion and soul, and feels reminiscent of Clarkson’s early work. The lyrics to the song’s chorus read It’s too late for roses, they’ll die in a day/ You can’t put a Band-Aid on the way that we’re breakin’/ It’s too late for diamonds, they all come with chains/ So don’t waste your money on it, we can’t be saved/ There ain’t enough roses, no.

Other new songs from Chemistry (Deluxe) include “You Don’t Make Me Cry” featuring Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose. While a guest on the Audacy Check-In podcast, Clarkson discussed working with her 9-year-old daughter.

“[I] don’t really listen to my stuff around [my kids]. So even my other stuff, I guess they were listening to my music with somebody else because my daughter asked to hear ‘Whole Lotta Woman’ and I was like, ‘How do you know that song?'” Clarkson said. “But she wanted to say ‘ass’ really. She was like, ‘Can I sing ass?’ And I was like, ‘Only with me.’ I was like, ‘You can’t do this anywhere else.'”

On September 22, in celebration of the release of Chemistry (Deluxe), Clarkson will play a gig at Rockefeller Plaza for the Today show’s 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series. Clarkson will also play a concert the next day at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, as well as a set at Audacy’s “We Can Survive” concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on October 14.

Check out the track list for Kelly Clarkson’s Chemistry (Deluxe) below:

Chemistry:

1. skip this part

2. mine

3. high road

4. me

5. down to you

6. chemistry

7. favorite kind of high

8. magic

9. lighthouse

10. rock hudson

11. my mistake

12. red flag collector

13. i hate love (feat. Steve Martin)

14. that’s right (feat. Sheila E.)

Cbemistry (Deluxe):

15. i won’t give up

16. did you know

17. you don’t make me cry (feat. River Rose)

18. goodbye

19. roses

20. mine (Live From The Belasco)

21. favorite kind of high (David Guetta Remix)

22. mine (Ty Sunderland Remix)

Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal