Kelly Clarkson Brings Her Kids on Stage for Tender Performances in Vegas

Kelly Clarkson recently completed a Las Vegas residency titled Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson. During one of her latest shows in Sin City, Clarkson was joined by her children for a tender moment amid the set.

Clarkson has two children, Remington Alexander and River Rose. During a recent performance at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, both kids joined their mother for a special performance of one of her songs.

“He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick,” Clarkson told the crowd of Remington’s (or Remmy B as she called him) choice, “Whole Lotta Woman.” “I was like, he is destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.

“Whole Lotta Woman” appeared on Clarkson’s 2017 album, Meaning of Life. Remmy B immediately broke out into a dance once the sassy intro to the song came on. You ain’t know? Texas women do it bigger / In the south, it don’t get realer, baby, Clarkson sang beside her son. Check out the performance, below.

River Rose picked a song that lives on the opposite side of the emotional spectrum, “Heartbreak Song.” The track was released as part of her 2015 album, Piece by Piece.

“Look, I did good not crying on the first one,” Clarkson told the crowd before her daughter came out to join her. “I can’t promise this one. She’s been jamming to this song since she was a baby.”

River Rose went toe to toe with her mom singing the chorus, This is my heartbeat song and I’m gonna play it / Been so long I forgot how to turn it up, up, up, up all night long. Check out the second performance, below.

Prior to the show, Clarkson posted a picture of both her kids along with the caption, “Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas. Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart.”

Clarkson’s Vegas residency wrapped up on August 19. The limited run was in support of her latest studio album, chemistry. Read our conversation with Clarkson about the album, HERE.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images