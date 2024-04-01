Here Are All the Lyrics Beyoncé Changed in “Jolene”

Beyoncé added even more intrigue to her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter album by teasing a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” When the cover arrived, fans were delighted to find out that Beyoncé had not just covered this country classic, but made it her own.

The younger singer takes a much firmer stance with the titular Jolene than Parton did back in the ’70s. While Parton opts to plead for Jolene not to take her man, Beyoncé exudes power and confidence in her fight against infidelity. Beyoncé is not asking, she’s telling Jolene to not try and interfere in her relationship. If she does, she’ll find herself on the wrong end of Beyoncé’s fist.

Below, find a verse-by-verse comparison of both versions of “Jolene.” Which version do you prefer?

“Jolene” vs. “JOLENE”

(Parton’s lyrics are in italics, Beyoncé’s lyrics are in bold)

(Chorus)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m beggin’ of you, please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him just because you can

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Don’t take the chance because you think you can

Analysis: Right off the bat, we can see the difference in Beyoncé’s version of this track. The use of language is less passive. Instead of beggin’ like Parton, Beyoncé is warnin‘.

(Verse 1)

Your beauty is beyond compare

With flaming locks of auburn hair

With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green

Your smile is like a breath of spring

Your voice is soft like summer rain

And I cannot compete with you, Jolene

You’re beautiful, beyond compare

Takes more than beauty and seductive stares

To come between a family and a happy man

Jolene, I’m a woman too

Thе games you play are nothing new

So you don’t want no hеat with me, Jolene

We’ve been deep in love for twenty years

Analysis: In some ways, the love Parton sings about in “Jolene” feels new–fragile. If it can be so easily swayed by another woman, how deep can it truly be? In contrast, the relationship Beyoncé sings about is far more rooted–much like her own marriage. So you don’t want no hеat with me, Jolene

We’ve been deep in love for twenty years, she sings.

(Verse 2)

He talks about you in his sleep

And there’s nothin’ I can do to keep

From cryin’ when he calls your name, Jolene

And I can easily understand

How you could easily take my man

But you don’t know what he means to me, Jolene

I raised that man, I raised his kids

I know my man better than he knows himself (Yeah, what?)

I can easily understand

Why you’re attracted to my man

But you don’t want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else (You heard me)

Analysis: Beyoncé switches up the second verse so heavily that it is almost unrecognizable. She lists off the reasons why she is ultimately better for the man in question before finishing off her thoughts with a warning shot: You don’t want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else.

(Chorus)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m begging of you, please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him just because you can

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m warnin’ you, woman, find you your own man

Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene

I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisiane (Don’t try me)

Analysis: While Parton’s refrain is relatively unchanged each time she sings it, Beyoncé switches out some lyrics for her second chorus. Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene / I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisiane, she sings with no small amount of fire behind her voice.

(Verse 3 and 4)

You could have your choice of men

But I could never love again

He’s the only one for me, Jolene

I had to have this talk with you

My happiness depends on you

And whatever you decide to do, Jolene

There’s a thousand girls in every room

That act as desperate as you do

You a bird, go on and sing your tune, Jolene (What?)

I had to have this talk with you

‘Cause I hate to have to act a fool

Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene

Me and my man crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumblin’ weeds

I sleep good, happy

‘Cause you can’t dig up our planted seeds

I know my man’s gon’ stand by me, breathin’ in my gentle breeze

I crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumblin’ weeds

Good and happy

‘Cause you can’t dig up them planted seeds

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’ma stand by her, she gon’ stand by me, Jolene

Analysis: Overall, Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene” is more lyrically robust. She adds in extra verses and seemingly lets her thoughts run wild. Parton’s tune seems fairly repetitive when you put it up against Beyoncé’s revamped version. That’s not to say that Parton’s version is any less classic in hindsight–it certainly is. But it’s a testament to Beyoncé’s star power that she could take a song like “Jolene,” strip it away, and rebuild it in her own image.

