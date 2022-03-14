Dolly Parton Wants Beyoncé to Cover “Jolene”

Dolly Parton has a wishlist, and Beyoncé is on it. The country music legend would like Beyoncé to sing her 1974 hit “Jolene.”

“I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music,” said Parton in a recent interview promoting her recent book, Run, Rose, Run, co-authored with James Patterson. “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney [Houston] did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’ just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses. That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’”

Houston’s rendition of Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”—which she coincidentally wrote the same day as “Jolene” for The Bodyguard soundtrack in 1992— became one of the best-selling singles in history and spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Both “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene” were also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

When asked whether Beyoncé knew of her wish, Parton said, “I don’t know if she’s even got the message, but wouldn’t that be killer?”

Throughout the decades, a number of artists have already covered “Jolene,” including Reba McEntire, The White Stripes, Pentatonix, and even Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus. Parton was especially surprised by Lil Nas X’s acoustic rendition of the song in 2021.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song ‘Jolene,’” tweeted Parton. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately—and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us.”

Parton also admitted that writing a novel was something she’s wanted to do for a long time.

“I always thought I’d write a novel, or a mystery, at some point in my life, because I do love to tell stories,” said Parton. “I thought, ‘This would be a wonderful opportunity to do that.’ I wouldn’t have to do it but once – not to say that I won’t – but this is something else that I can add to the wonderful things I’ve been involved in (during) my life.”

Check out some other covers of “Jolene” over the years.

Photo: Dolly Parton (Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records) / Beyoncé (Sony)