How to Watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Featuring Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Green Day, & More

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place tonight (April 1) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will award artists across multiple genres. Additionally, it will feature special awards for Cher and Beyoncé. The former will receive the Icon Award and the latter will take home the Innovator Award. The show will also feature several A-list performers.

Fans can watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight on Fox. The two-hour show kicks off at 8/7c. Additionally, a tape-delated version will air at 8 p.m. Pacific Time on the West Coast. Unfortunately, there are no streaming options for tonight’s award show. However, it will be broadcast on all iHeartRadio stations.

What to Expect from the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

It comes as no surprise that the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be a star-studded event. This year will mark the 11th iteration of the awards show with each being bigger than the one before it. Tonight’s show is no exception.

Taylor Swift is going into the awards show as the most-nominated artist of the night. She’s up for nine awards. Jelly Roll, SZA, and 21 Savage are tied for second-most nominated. Each of them is up for eight awards tonight.

Performers

Tonight’s award show features a lineup of A-list performers. Many of them will flood millennials in the audience with nostalgia. Additionally, several current acts will light up the stage. The event will also feature a musical tribute to Cher in connection to her Icon Award win.

Ludacris

Justin Timberlake

Green Day

TLC

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Tate McRae

Presenters

The list of presenters at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards is as impressive as the lineup of performers. Fans will see top-tier musicians alongside movie and TV stars handing out awards tonight. At the same time, the millennial crowd will get another shot of nostalgia from a few of the presenters.

Avril Lavigne

GloRilla

Jared Leto

Jennifer Hudson

JoJo Siwa

Katy Perry

Latto

Meghan Trainor

Meryl Streep

Niece Nash-Betts

Peso Pluma

Ravi Patel

Stevie Wonder

T-Pain

Vella Lovell

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)