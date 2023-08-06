Here Are the Songs Jelly Roll Has Played During Recent Live Shows

Jelly Roll (aka Jason Bradley DeFord) is one of the fastest-rising names in music. The winner of three 2023 CMT Music Awards, thanks to his country track, “Son of a Sinner,” the former rapper turned twangy singer is a big draw on tour as he travels from city to city.

But for many of us, it can be hard to go see a show, no matter who it is. With responsibilities at home, rising ticket prices and real life getting in the way, it can seem impossible to know what’s out there happening onstage.

Here is a taste of what Jelly Roll has been offering those fans who are able to check out his live shows. These are some of the tracks that the artist not only wrote and recorded in the studio, but they’re also songs (according to setlist.fm) the 38-year-old, Nashville-born singer has taken to the live set lists, too.

Summer Concert Tour

This summer, Jelly Roll has been hitting venues up and down the United States. On July 6, he was in Huntsville, Alabama. The following day on July 7, he was in Prior Lake, Minnesota. During those back-to-back shows, Jelly Roll played original songs and covers. And while the below isn’t every song he sang, you get a good picture of his set lists.

On July 6, he played:

“The Hate Goes On”

“The House of the Rising Sun”

“Hurricane,” by the Band of Heathens

“Crazy Rap,” by Afroman

“Need a Favor”

“Son of a Sinner”

On July 7, he played:

“The Lost”

“The Hate Goes On”

“Halfway to Heaven”

“Creature”

“Dead Man Walking”

“Son of a Sinner”

“90’s country medley”

“I Need You”

“Only”

“Same Asshole”

“Son of the Dirty South,” by Brantley Gilbert

“The House Of The Rising Sun/Hurricane/Colt 45”

“Bottle and Mary Jane”

“Need a Favor”

“Simple Man,” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“She”

“Wheels Fall Off”

“Fall in the Fall,” by Jelly Roll & Struggle Jennings

“Smoking Section”

“Save Me”

Later in the summer, Jelly Roll continued his tour. On July 29, the artist was at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. And on August 4, he performed at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

On July 29, he played:

“Son of a Sinner”

“Same Asshole”

“Save Me”

“Need a Favor”

“Simple Man,” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Fall in the Fall,” by Jelly Roll & Struggle Jennings

“Bottle and Mary Jane”

And on August 4, he played:

“Simple Man,” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Dead Man Walking”

“The House of the Rising Sun”

“Save Me”

“Son of a Sinner”

“She”

