Here’s How You Can Watch Paul McCartney’s ‘Man On The Run’ Documentary Before Its TV Premiere

Paul McCartney’s new documentary, Paul McCartney: Man On The Run, get its television premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on February 27, but fans will have the chance to see the film on the big screen first.

The movie will be shown in select theaters around the world for one night only on Thursday, February 19. Tickets for the screenings will go on sale on Wednesday, February 4, at 9 a.m. ET at ManOnTheRun.film.

The screenings will include, as a bonus, a Q&A between McCartney and the movie’s director, Morgan Neville.

As previously reported, Man On The Run explores McCartney’s efforts to launch a solo career following The Beatles’ breakup. The documentary focuses on the launch and rise to popularity of Wings, the post-Beatles band Paul formed with his wife, Linda, and ex-Moody Blues frontman Denny Laine in the early 1970s.

The film includes previously unseen archival footage, as well as a bevy of photographs taken by Linda. It also features new interviews with Paul, his daughters Mary and Stella, all of the surviving Wings members, Mick Jagger, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Sean Ono Lennon, and others.

About the Trailer for ‘Man On The Run’

A trailer for Man On The Run recently debuted on Prime Video’s and McCartney’s YouTube channel. The promo includes a voice-over by McCartney explaining the insecurities he felt about continuing his music career after the Fab Four split.

“The Beatles had been my whole life, really,” he said. “When we split up, I thought, ‘I’ll never write another note of music ever.’”

Paul also admitted that he had anxiety about facing adulthood, noting, “I had a fear of being a grownup. I felt very depressed.”

That being said, he pointed out that he felt “very lucky” because he had the support of his wife, Linda. He explained that he decided to form a new band and asked her if she wanted to be in it.

“[S]he kind of went, ‘Yeah!’” McCartney recalled. “We started Wings from square one. It was about trying to do something different.”

The trailer also touches on Wings initial struggle for acceptance before the band started scoring hits and became a popular touring act.

McCartney added, “When we started Wings, it was about freedom. And you know, we felt we finally arrived … second time around.”

McCartney’s Other Recent Wings-Themed Releases

Man On The Run got its world premiere at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado in August.

The film arrived shortly before a new McCartney memoir, Wings: The Story Of A Band On The Run, which was published on November 4, 2025. The book was based on dozens of hours of interviews with McCartney and “numerous key players” associated with Wings.

Coinciding with the memoir, a new McCartney-curated compilation titled, simply, WINGS, was released on November 7.

The album is available as a three-LP set and a two-CD collection featuring 32 tracks, a single CD or LP with 12 songs, and via digital formats. In addition, a Blu-ray version featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround, and stereo mixes of the aforementioned 32 tracks will be released on February 2.

(Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns)