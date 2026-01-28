3 Pop Songs From the 1980s That Are Still Loved by Younger Generations

Many members of younger generations long to be from a different decade in history. Classic rock fans seemingly want to be from the 1970s, grunge rock fans the 1990s, and pop fans the 1980s. While this doesn’t fully explain the steady and growing relevance of songs from past decades, it certainly provides a little explanation. Although what people also have to take into account is virality. Due to both of those things, as well as several others, here are three pop songs from the 1980s that are still loved by younger generations.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston

Ever since its release in 1987, Whitney Houston‘s pop hit has been a staple of vibrant venues conducive to celebration and dancing. For that reason, it seems the man factor that supplements this single’s long-term appeal is simply its vibe. Dancing never gets old, so why would this song, you know what we mean?

Of course, this song was a No. 1 hit following its release, but how is it performing now? Well, on Spotify as of now, the 1987 classic has 1.6 billion streams. Other than the musical vibe, Houston’s single acts as a time capsule that articulates what 1980s teens just might have lived through. Lastly, if you scroll through TikTok for enough time, you are surely bound to see an influencer dancing to this song.

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

Nowadays, everyone listens to Taylor Swift, even if they don’t like her, as they just have to see what all the commotion is about. This is a large hunch, but Michael Jackson‘s music might be listened to for a similar reason. Aside from our frivolous theory, this song is a classic, and arguably the most popular single of the 1980s. So, why would it not have an enduring legacy?

Unsurprisingly, this song also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. On Spotify, the iconic 1980s single currently has an astounding 2.5 billion streams. Now, of course, a large portion of those streams doesn’t all come from young people, but there is another piece of evidence supporting our take. In 2014, after a social media dance interpretation video, “Billie Jean” reentered the charts, landing at No. 14.

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

We could list several reasons as to why this Kate Bush song has re-entered mainstream music, but ultimately, there is one: Stranger Things. After the show used the song in a major plot climax of season 4, it became one of the most popular tracks in the world. Originally, the song only peaked at No. 30 on the Hot 100. However, after Stranger Things, it reached an unthinkable peak.

Following its feature in the viral television show, “Running Up That Hill”, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022. On Spotify, it currently has 1.6 billion streams. While it is a good song, there is little likelihood this all would have happended without Stranger Things.

Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images