Here’s Why You Should Never Hand Your Phone Over to Brad Paisley at a Concert

Releasing his debut album Who Needs Pictures in 1999, Brad Paisley has sent 19 songs to the top of the Billboard country singles chart. While the 14-time CMA Award winner certainly knows his way around a tearjerker (“When I Get Where I’m Going”, “He Didn’t Have to Be”), Paisley also occasionally flaunts his comedic chops. That’s exactly what he did during a recent show when an unsuspecting fan handed their phone over.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Such Dad Energy”: Country Star Does Deep Dive into Fan’s Phone

After snapping a selfie with a fan’s phone during a recent show in London, Ontario, Canada, Brad Paisley had the perfect caption: “Sexy.”

“She said it, I didn’t,” said the “Whiskey Lullaby” singer, 53.

After posting the pic to the woman’s Instagram story, Paisley decided to take a look at her recent Amazon purchases. After declaring the first one “boring,” he came across a pair of CozyWow women’s run-resistant tights. “Look at those. We need to get some of those,” the country singer said. “You wearing these right now?”

While the woman in question likely wasn’t thrilled about seeing her entire Amazon history exposed to an entire arena, social media users loved the viral moment. “Such dad energy,” one Instagram user commented.

Another added, “Not me checking what I recently ordered on Amazon.”

[RELATED: 3 Songs That Prove Brad Paisley Is One of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time]

Catch Brad Paisley on the Road in 2026

If you missed Brad Paisley on his Truck Still Works tour in 2025, you may not be entirely out of luck. The West Virginia native is extending the trek into 2026, heading across the pond for a seven-date run starting June 9 in Helsinki, Finland.

In November, the three-time Grammy winner released the Christmas album Snow Globe Town, his first original music since 2017’s Love and War. The 16-song Yuletide-themed project was born out of a call from Hallmark Channel executives requesting the following: a ’90s-era country Christmas hit, a father-daughter song for a movie, and a theme for their holiday campaign.

“It was exactly the push I needed,” he told Nashville Lifestyles. “Let’s make an album that feels like you’ve walked into a town that’s magical this time of year.”

Featured image by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images