Hints to Help You Solve Today’s Heardle: May 25

Happy hump day everyone! Today’s Heardle answer is a mainstay on every ’90s throwback playlist and karaoke repertoire. But can you guess just which pop idols sing that tune? If not, we’re here to help you with a few clues.

Heardle is a viral browser game that tests your music knowledge. The game will play a few seconds of a song. If you figure yourself an audiophile, you can guess the answer right away. If not, you can reveal more of the song until the title and artist come to you. You get six shots to guess correctly before the answer is revealed.

Here are a few hints to help guide you toward today’s answer.

5 HINTS FOR TODAY’S HEARDLE

1. This song appeared on a pop outfit’s third studio album in 1999.

2. The song garnered three Grammy nominations: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

3. The music video for the song sees the five-piece at an airport, singing the tune in front of a private jet.

4. Weird Al Yankovic parodied that track, switching out the title for “eBay.”

5. Finally here are some lyrics from the song: Now I can see that we’ve fallen apart / From the way / that it used to be, yeah / No matter the distance / I want you to know / That deep down inside of me.

SPOILER ALERT: TODAY’S HEARDLE ANSWER

Love it or hate it – it’s Backstreet Boy’s “I Want It That Way.” Did you know it?

The Backstreet Boys rose to pop stardom in the mid-’90s with their self-titled debut album. The members—Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson—swept the pop world off its feet with their boy band charm, clean vocals, and swooning good looks.

Their second album, Backstreet’s Back, continued the group’s success worldwide. However, their third studio album, Millennium brought the outfit to unimaginable heights in 1999 with hits like “Larger Than Life” and “I Want It That Way.”

Though the latter single was at first thought to be too much like their first two albums, the record label insisted it should act as the lead song for Millennium. An apt choice given its top 10 placement on the charts and three Grammy nominations. The song has gone on to become the group’s signature track finding both fan and commercial success.

Their next two albums, Black & Blue and The Hits – Chapter One helped solidify the group as one of the best-selling artists in history. After a two-year hiatus, they regrouped and released a comeback album Never Gone in 2005. After completing the accompanying tour for the album Richardson left the group to pursue personal interests. The next two albums were released as a four-piece.

Following Richardson rejoining the outfit in 2012, the group went on to release three additional albums and garnered a Las Vegas residency along with multiple world tours.