Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Share New Collaboration Album, ’18’

After teasing fans about an impending release at a few European tour dates, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have finally shared a new collaboration album, 18.

The album is just the latest tandem effort from the rockstar and the actor, as they have shared the stage on numerous occasions, pumping out covers of classic tunes left and right. The new album keeps their cover-streak alive while mixing in a few Depp originals.

According to a release, the pair have been working on the album since 2019 after garnering a mutual appreciation for one another’s talent a few years earlier. Over the last three years, they’ve recorded songs from a range of artists—everyone from The Beach Boys to Killing Joke.

“We suggested songs the other might not think of,” Beck said of the wide breadth of the album. “It pushed both of us out of our comfort zones. Johnny got me excited about ‘Venus In Furs,’ and I persuaded him to try ‘Ooo Baby Baby.’ Interesting things happen when you’re open to trying something different.”

He continued, “We were going to call the album ‘Kitchen Sink’ because we threw everything in it. The only game plan we had was to play songs we like and see where they took us.”

The album boasts 13 tracks, including a previously released single, “Isolation,” which sees the duo lend their musicality to John Lennon’s classic track.

The cover features art from Beck’s wife, Sandra, that depicts the two musicians as 18-year-olds. Beck said of the album title, “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again so that just became the album title too.”

The album is available today (July 15) digitally, while a 180-gram black vinyl version is arriving on September 30. Beck and Depp will wrap up their European tour on July 29 in Paris ahead of a U.S. leg this Fall – more details to be announced soon. Check out the full tracklist for 18 below.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck 18 Tracklist

1. Midnight Walker

2. Death And Resurrection Show

3. Time

4. Sad M**********n’ Parade

5. Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

6. This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr

7. Caroline No

8. Ooo Baby Baby

9. What’s Going On

10. Venus In Furs

11. Let It Be Me

12. Stars

13. Isolation

(Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)