Historic Eric Clapton Performance and Martin Scorcese Interview Gets Official Release

The long awaited Eric Clapton documentary Nothing But the Blues is finally getting a release on DVD an Blu-ray.

Produced in high-quality 4K format with remixed audio, the film, written and produced by Scooter Weintraub, originally aired in 1995 on PBS and features an in-depth interview with Clapton by executive producer Martin Scorsese.

In their interview, Clapton discusses his love for the blues and artists who inspired him like B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Howlin’ Wolf, T-Bone Walker, and Buddy Guy.

Recorded at the Fillmore in San Francisco during Clapton’s 1994 tour in support of his Grammy-winning album From the Cradle, the DVD and Blu-ray releases feature 20 tracks, and the standalone CD and 2-LP formats contain 17 and 18 tracks, respectively, while the upgraded film features more than an hour of unreleased soundtrack material.

A Super Deluxe Edition will also be available, including a Blu-ray disc, the soundtrack on double-LP and CD, and a bonus CD with four extra tracks: “Driftin’,” County Jail Blues,” “Kid Man Blues,” and “It’s Too Bad.” The set also includes a hardcover book, a numbered lithograph, a 12×24 poster, a set of Clapton guitar strings, custom guitar picks, and an exclusive bandana.

DVD and Blu-ray track listing is as follows:

“Blues All Day Long”

“Standin’ Round Crying”

“Forty-Four”

“It Hurts Me Too”

“Early In The Morning”

“Five Long Years”

“Crossroads”

“Malted Milk Blues”

“Motherless Child”

“How Long Blues”

“Reconsider Baby”

“Sinner’s Prayer”

“Every Day I Have The Blues”

“Crosscut Saw”

“Someday After A While”

“Have You Ever Loved A Woman”

“I’m Tore Down”

“Groaning The Blues”

“T’Ain’t Nobody’s Bizness”

“Driftin” (Bonus Track)

