Paul McCartney Honors Johnny Depp at Recent Concert

At a recent show on his Got Back Tour, famed songwriter and performer Paul McCartney surprised his audience with a video of John Lennon. The two sang together as a duet on the song, “I’ve Got A Feeling.” It was a lovely moment on the heels of the 2021 Beatle docu-series, The Beatles: Get Back.

Well, McCartney followed up that visual stunner with yet another when he showed a video of actor Johnny Depp playing guitar while McCartney played piano in another duet of the song, “My Valentine,” while on stage in Seattle, Washington.

Depp, of course, is embattled in a very public defamation court case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

McCartney didn’t comment on the very high-profile and ongoing court case. But the musician’s choice to show the video implies that he is vouching for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Philanthropist and former fashion model Jill Vedder, who is married to Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, uploaded the footage onto her Instagram account, saying she was aware the video would likely be controversial but that she felt she should do it anyway.

Wrote Vedder on the Instagram video, which you can see here below, “Might be controversial to post this video with J.D. Don’t care. Know him only to be a gentleman … And while I support women and the ME TOO movement. I also know some women who have destroyed the lives of innocent & good men. .. @johnnydepp … p.s verbal abuse is not cool either.. watch your tongue.”

Depp remains embroiled in court proceedings, with Heard recently taking the stand. He is suing her for defamation, saying her false accusations have cost him millions of dollars.

McCartney is currently still on tour and who he may play a duet with next is now anybody’s guess.