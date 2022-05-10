Travis Scott to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards—“I Am Un-Cancelling the Canceled,” Says Diddy

“I am un-cancelling the canceled,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs, revealing that Travis Scott will be performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. Scott’s remix of his song “Goosebumps” is also nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Song.

“There will be no canceling on my Watch,” added Diddy, who will executive produce the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. “Love is about forgiveness, so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

The performance marks Scott’s first awards show following the fatal crowd crush during his performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on November 5, 2021, which resulted in the death of 10 concertgoers and hundreds of injuries. Scott has kept a low profile since the tragic event but recently returned to the stage with appearances at a post-Coachella event and a recent show at the E11even nightclub in Miami.

In 2019 and 2020, Scott became the first artist in Billboard Hot 100 history to have three songs—“Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise”—enter the chart at No. 1 in under a year.

At this year’s Billboard Music Awards, Scott joins other scheduled performers including Ed Sheeran, who appears live from Belfast, Northern Ireland, along with Miranda Lambert and rocker Elle King, who will perform their duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” and additional performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, Maxwell, and more.

Photo: Erika Goldring