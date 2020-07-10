Sponsored content presented by Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp

If you’re looking to hone your songwriting chops with a bonafide Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp has your ticket this weekend. Hit songwriter Holly Knight will conduct a live, interactive two-part songwriting masterclass hosted on the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp’s website.

Holly Knight’s list of song credits is extensive and reads like a classic rock playlist: “Love Is A Battlefield” recorded by Pat Benatar, “The Warrior” by Scandal with Patty Smyth, “Better Be Good To Me” by Tina Turner and Heart’s “Never” are just a few. She is one of only a handful of women inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and her songwriting has earned numerous awards for herself and the artists who have recorded her songs, including three Grammys in the Rock Vocal Performance category and thirteen ASCAP Awards. Songs she has written and co-written have appeared on records totaling more than 300 million in record sales.

Holly will also be picking a few songs from your submissions to review and give you direct feedback!

This is a two-part masterclass with legendary songwriter Holly Knight, who has written some of the biggest hits for the top rock and pop artists! There is limited availability with only 25 spots available.

Part 1 – Sat. July 11th, 8pm ET: A Conversation with Holly – Career, working with different artists (Pat Benatar, Tina Turner etc), inspirations behind writing songs and lyrics

Part 2 – Sun. July 12th, 4pm ET: Interactive Songwriting Workshop – Songwriting exercises, basic overview of how to create a demo

You will be sent a Zoom link to join this session the day before.

To sign up and purchase your ticket, click here or the photo below.