How Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham’s Unlikely Creative Partnership Created a Fleetwood Mac Staple in 1987

When we think of Fleetwood Mac collaborators, it’s usually Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks that come to mind. Their partnership was forged before they joined the band and continued to work wonders once they did. But there was another equally stunning pairing in this band’s classic lineup: Buckingham and Christine McVie.

They joined forces many times over the decades, but one song stands out above the rest. Find out more about the making of that particular hit below.

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The Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham Song That Highlighted Their Powers as Collaborators

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McVie was known as Fleetwood Mac’s pop hitmaker. Many of her songs were radio-friendly and featured memorable melodies. Buckingham has always been an interesting producer who thinks outside the box. On paper, one would think their songwriting goals would be opposed. But, in practice, they proved themselves apt collaborators.

One of their best combined efforts comes from Tango In The Night. This mid-tempo love song marries the best of McVie and Buckingham. Since this record was originally a Buckingham solo project, it has fingerprints all over it. But one song, “Everywhere”, was made all the better when he let go of the reins a bit and let the keyboardist work her magic.

“I loved working with him because he just brought phenomenal production ideas to my songs and improved them,” McVie once said of working with Buckingham. That is certainly evidenced by “Everywhere”.

“Can you hear me calling out your name? / You know that I’m falling and I don’t know what to say / I’ll speak a little louder, I’ll even shout / You know that I’m proud and I can’t get the words out,” McVie sings over top of a synthy, plucking instrumental. While the melody is radio-friendly, it’s given scope by Buckingham’s perspective.

McVie once spoke about Buckingham’s genius, saying, “He slowed the tape down really slowly and played the parts slowly, and then when it came up to the right speed, it sounded bloody amazing.”

This song is a stunning testament to the way each member of Fleetwood Mac worked together. That’s one of the greatest things about this band. Every pairing produced something salient and wonderful. This was a band full of equally talented people who could mix and match to great effect. Revisit “Everywhere” as a testament to this above.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)