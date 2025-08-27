The Hit CSN Record That George Harrison Passed On: “Everybody Makes Mistakes”

By the late 60s, The Beatles had gotten so big and consequently, so self-managed that they started their infamous record label, Apple Records, in 1968. Of course, the record label funded The Beatles’ career and is what provided them with the basic infrastructure needed in the music business. Though The Beatles weren’t the label’s only client. Apple Records also signed James Taylor, Billy Preston, Badfinger, and, nearly, Crosby, Stills, and Nash (CSN).

In 1968, Crosby, Stills, and Nash formed after they all departed from their former bands. The three individuals formed in the infamous Laurel Canyon, and given their already successful backgrounds, they were bound to create something special. They did, but not with Apple Records, as George Harrison seemingly didn’t think much of their music.

Needless to say, Apple Records missed out on a huge success. The album CSN pitched to Apple was their top 10 self-titled debut album, which was released in May 1969.

What Could Have Been a Long and Fruitful Partnership for CSN and Apple

Before signing to Atlantic Records for the release of their debut album, CSN seemed to have shopped around a bit. One of the vendors they visited was, in fact, Apple Records. Despite all three of the acts’ already impressive backgrounds, it seems George Harrison still didn’t care for their music.

Recalling the audition, David Crosby wrote on X in 2022, “Did not record for them…live audition…sang the whole first record in London to George and Peter Asher …Apple passed on a number one record there …. ahh well …everybody makes mistakes ….Bet they regretted it later.”

Attesting to the story, Graham Nash told The Guardian, “We had an apartment on Moscow Road in London, we were rehearsing the first record [Crosby, Stills & Nash, 1969], and we had our shit down.” “To hear ‘Suite: Judy Blue Eyes’ in our living room was pretty f—ing impressive. And [Apple] turned us down. So did Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel,” added Nash.

While this clearly did not impact George Harrison and Apple Records, it was seemingly a missed opportunity. After the release of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and hosted the ever-so classic singles “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”, “Helplessly Hoping”, and “Guinnevere”.

Given the album’s success, CSN likely would have continued to be a client of Apple’s. If that were the case, that means Apple would have garnered a total of three No. 1 albums.

