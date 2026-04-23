How Lou Reed Ended up Co-Writing Three Songs for KISS on the Band’s Biggest Musical Departure, ‘Music From the Elder’

In 1971, Lou Reed was impressed by producer Bob Ezrin’s work on the band Detroit’s cover of the Velvet Underground’s 1970 Loaded track “Rock and Roll.” The band transformed the grainier Velvet Underground track into a rock anthem with heavier riffs and even personalized the song, switching up the line, New York station, to Detroit station. Years later, Reed and Ezrin had their first creative collaboration on Reed’s more conceptual album Berlin.

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“I had done a version of ‘Rock and Roll’ with Mitch Ryder and Detroit, which was his [Reed’s] favourite cover of the song,” recalled Ezrin. “So when he came out of ‘Transformer,’ I think he was looking for something a little more gritty and a little less pop and was hoping to do more of a rock thing, and so he wanted to get that guy who did ‘Rock and Roll.’”

Released in ’73, Berlin was a darker confessional of addiction, abuse, mental health, and more. Already working with artists, including Dr. John, along with Alice Cooper on School’s Out (1972), and Billion Dollar Babies (1973) during the early ’70s, Ezrin also produced KISS‘s 1976 album Destroyer.

Lou Reed at the Park West in Chicago, Illinois, May 24, 1980. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

When he returned to work with KISS again on the band’s biggest departures from their sound, their more instrumental and conceptual ninth release, Music from “The Elder,” Ezrin called on Reed to help them dig deeper into some of the themes on the album.

During this period, Reed was still working on his sobriety while writing lyrics from Ezrin’s farm in King City, Ontario.



Released in 1981, Music from “The Elder” featured three tracks co-written by Reed.

“Dark Light”

Written by Lou Reed, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Anton Fig

The only track on Music from “The Elder” sung by guitarist Ace Frehley, “Dark Light,” was originally written around a riff created by session musician Anton Fig, who is also credited as a writer on the track. Initially titled “Don’t Run,” “Dark Light” revolves around inner struggles, impending doom, and finding the strength to rise above it all.

Look out, ’cause there’s something wrong

And you don’t know what it is

Watch out, or it’s Sodom and Gomorrah

The malevolent order

Right now, before it’s much too late

Before it’s much too late

“A World Without Heroes”

Written by Lou Reed, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Bob Ezrin

Co-written by Reed, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Ezrin, “A World Without Heroes” was a more pensive ballad about a world absent of mentors and role models. Sung by Simmons, Reed also contributed the line, A world without heroes is like a world without sun.

A world without heroes

Is like a world without sun

You can’t look up to anyone

Without heroes

And a world without heroes

Is like a never-ending race

Is like a time without a place

A pointless thing, devoid of grace

“Mr. Blackwell”

Written by Lou Reed and Gene Simmons

In 1960, fashion critic and journalist Richard Blackwell introduced the “Ten Worst Dressed Women List.” Blackwell continued his annual blacklist of celebrities and their attire, dishing out insults to everyone from Elizabeth Taylor to Sophia Loren, Dolly Parton, and Madonna for 48 years. Most celebrities even wanted to get on Blackwell’s “Worst Dressed” list, but Gene Simmons wasn’t a fan.

Simmons and Reed also co-wrote a song directed toward the personality that didn’t leave him in the best of lights. Delivered by Simmons’ villainous vocals, “Mr. Blackwell” tells the story of an insidious character opposing a younger protagonist.

I never said I was more than I am

Do what I want, and I don’t give a damn

You’re all so weak, you know it makes me ill

Don’t like you now and probably never will

You cheat and lie, and wonder why

You can’t sleep at night

You’re not well, Mr. Blackwell

And we can tell

You’re not well, Mr. Blackwell

Why don’t you go to hell

Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images