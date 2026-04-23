Country Star Koe Wetzel Gets Engaged to Longtime Love Bailey Fisher

It can be incredibly difficult to place Koe Wetzel into a single genre. For some, he is country. Others put him in rock. And a select few consider him to be a blend of punk and grunge. But no matter the genre or style, Wetzel is an accomplished singer who released his latest studio album, 9 Lives, in July 2024. Although nearly two years have passed since a new album, Wetzel celebrated a major milestone recently that had little to do with music and more to do with love.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Wednesday, Wetzel shared a post on his Instagram page that showed him down on one knee as his longtime girlfriend, Bailey Fisher, covered her mouth. The singer captioned the post, writing, “It’s always been us.” Throughout the collage of pictures, Wetzel and Fisher were all smiles as they even shared the moment with their daughter.

Gaining over 228,000 likes, fans showered the couple with love and congratulations. “This love is undeniable. This that lifetime love. Love yall so much.” Another person added, “I love this so hard. Congratulations to you both, and to Woods. A real win.”

[RELATED: “Texas Needs All Our Help!” Koe Wetzel Announces Texas Flood Relief Benefit Concert as Search Continues for Missing People]

Koe Wetzel Admits It’s Time To Settle Down

Although ready to take the next step together, Wetzel revealed how their relationship started. And apparently, it came with more than a few ups and downs. “We met in college. We’ve kind of been on and off for the last 10 years or whatever. I don’t know, it just kind of came back around. It’s a wild story. It’s crazy.”

Even with life pulling them in two different directions, fate had other plans. And according to Wetzel, it happened at the exact right moment. “I’m about to be 33 in July, and kind of settling down and stuff, I don’t think it could have happened at a better time. This couldn’t have happened back when I was 23 or 24, acting the way I was and not having a dollar to my name.”

With Wetzel understanding the wild life he lived during his 20s, the singer was ready to enter a new era. And speaking of his career, in February, he released These Are Going Nowhere: A Mixtape by Koe Wetzel.

Featuring songs like “College”, Wetzel considered the last decade one of the best times of his life. “Thanks for the best decade of my life. Here’s some of my favorite Koe s*** from the vault to hold you over until my new album comes out this summer.”

For Wetzel, the proposal wasn’t just about love – it was about timing. After a decade, everything finally clicked into place. And this time, it looks like it’s here to stay. And hopefully, 2026 will also come with some new music.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)