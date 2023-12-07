Wynonna Judd, Host of ‘Christmas at the Opry Special’: What is the Country Legend’s Age and Birthday

Wynonna Judd is a country music mainstay. Her work with mother-daughter duo The Judds as well as her solo output is timeless. As a result, it can seem that she has been part of the genre forever. This leaves many people wondering how old she is.

Judd turned 59 years old this year. Her birthday is May 30. She was a young adult when she and her mother, Naomi, rose to fame at The Judds in 1983. Since then, she has been in the public eye as part of the duo or as a solo performer. Now, after Namoi’s passing, she is carrying on to honor her mother and the legacy they built as The Judds.

Later this week, she will share her voice, charisma, and holiday cheer with the world. She’ll host Christmas at the Opry. The two-hour event will feature festive performances from some of the biggest names in country music.

A Look at Wynonna Judd’s Career

Judd was 19 years old when The Judds inked their record deal in 1983. They disbanded in 1991. In those short years, they were able to make an indelible mark on country music. The Judds notched 20 singles in the top 10. Additionally, they scored 14 No. 1 singles. They also packed a trophy case with awards. The iconic duo collected Five Grammy Awards, 9 CMA Awards, and 7 ACM Awards in their eight-year run. Last year, the duo entered the Country Music Hall of Fame the day after Namoi passed away.

That is impressive, to say the least. However, that is only half of the powerful singer’s story. After The Judds split, she started a solo career under the singular name Wynonna. She released 8 studio albums, a live album, and a holiday album.

Wynonna launched four singles to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Her first three singles “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw the Light,” and “No One Else on Earth” all went to No. 1 in 1992. She scored her fourth No. 1 with “To Be Loved by You” in 1996.

