Wynonna Judd to Host Star-Studded ‘Christmas at the Opry’ Television Special

Wynonna Judd will help ring in the holiday season this December as host of a new television special. Christmas at the Opry will feature festive performances from some of country music’s most acclaimed acts and rising artists.

Filmed at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, the two-hour-long musical event features performances from influential “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” vocalist Brenda Lee, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Mickey Guyton, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, BRELAND, Meghan Patrick, Adam Doleac, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Viewers can expect to hear a mixture of familiar holiday classics, original hits, and unique collaborations, according to a press release. Additional details about Christmas at the Opry are expected to be shared in the coming weeks.

The television event will mark Judd’s first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry House stage since last week’s inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. She was presented with the first Country Champion Award during the ceremony, recognizing her activism and philanthropic efforts throughout her career. During her powerful acceptance speech, Judd opened up about the challenges she faced while moving forward after her mother and duo partner, Naomi Judd, died by suicide on April 30, 2022.

Later this month, Judd will embark on her Back to Wy Tour, which revisits the songs from her first two solo records, Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993). The trek kicks off in Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 26 and will stop at cities across the U.S. through December 1. You can find a complete list of her upcoming tour dates and additional ticketing information via Wynonna Judd’s official website.

Christmas at the Opry will air December 7, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The special will also be available to stream exclusively on Peacock the following day.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM