How To Watch Tonight’s Premiere of ‘The Road’ With Blake Shelton and Keith Urban: Start Time, Streaming Options

It’s officially time to hit The Road. CBS’ new singing competition series is set to premiere Oct. 19, giving fans an insight into life as a touring musician.

Videos by American Songwriter

Produced by Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan, The Road follows 12 hopefuls as they open up for Keith Urban at shows across the country.

With the help of Tour Manager Gretchen Wilson, the dozen contestants will take the stage each night. They’ll perform one cover song and one original track during their time on stage.

After their performance, the audience will vote on who gets to continue on The Road, and who will be sent packing.

“What this does is it highlights the behind-the-scenes of what it takes to tour and open for a national touring artist like Keith Urban,” contestant Adam Sanders told American Songwriter. “We’re playing to new fans every single night at different venues. They’re going to give you an inside look at what it takes to rehearse the songs to the band, build set arrangements, song selection, all the things that it takes to go into the show.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher. The contestants are competing for an epic prize: a set at the iconic Mane Stage at Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2026, $250,000 cash, and a recording contract.

“There ain’t no artist in town that doesn’t want to win these things,” contestant Cassidy Daniels said, before teasing what fans can expect from the series. “You’re going to see the reality of it—the ugly, the dirty, the gritty, the crusty, and the dusty.”

Keep reading to see how watch the series premiere of The Road.

How to Watch The Road

The Road will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 9/8c on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can still catch the series.

With a Paramount+ premium subscription, fans can watch the show live, as it airs on CBS. Meanwhile, with an essential subscription to the streaming service, episodes will be available to watch the day after their cable premiere.

Live streaming services will also allow fans to watch the show. Subscriptions to services including YouTube TV, DIRECTV, and Fubo will air the show live.

Photo by Lauren “Lo” Smith/CBS