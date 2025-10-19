Post Malone Facing Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit From Utah Limo Driver

Crossover country star Post Malone has been busy lately, celebrating the grand opening of his Nashville bar and gearing up to headline next year’s Stagecoach festival. However, the “I Had Some Help” crooner now finds himself at the center of legal drama. Claiming nonpayment, Malone’s former chauffeur is suing the Grammy nominee and rapper Tyla Yaweh for a staggering sum.

Limo Driver Claims Post Malone Never Paid Him for Music Video

Larry Deuel, a teacher and part-time limo driver, has filed claims against Post Malone, Tyla Yaweh, Sony Music Entertainment and others for fraudulent inducement, misappropriation of name and likeness, breach of contract, unjust enrichment and more.

According to the complaint filed Friday (Oct. 17) in Utah’s Fourth District Court, Deuel is accusing all parties of failing to compensate him for his appearance in a 2020 music video.

In the lawsuit, Deuel alleged that Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh hired him for transportation services to Malone’s ranch, where they were filming a music video for their collab “Tommy Lee.” Once they had arrived, Deuel says the artists asked him to participate in the shoot, promising that he would be “taken care of” for his time.

Despite featuring prominently in the music video, Deuel claims he never received any money. Additionally, he says he never signed a release granting Post Malone or Tyla Yaweh the rights to use his name, image and likeness in the video. So now, he is asking for $10 million in damages, including punitive damages and profit disgorgement

Driver Says He Tried to Resolve the Dispute For Five Years

“Absent Mr. Deuel’s presence in Tommy Lee, the theme of wealth, power, fame, privilege, and success would have been visually underwhelming, supported only by two unkempt musicians smoking blunts riding ATVs in a dirt field,’ the documents stated, per the Daily Mail.

The limo driver further asserts that he has made numerous attempts during the last five years to resolve the matter without involving the courts. “Most recently, Mr. Deuel attempted to deliver a letter dated August 8, 2025 attached as Exhibit A from legal counsel to Post Malone,” the document states. “Post Malone’s security detail laughed at the constable attempting to serve process and refused to accept service.”

Neither Post Malone nor Tyla Yaweh have commented publicly on the lawsuit.

