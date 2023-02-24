Hozier Announces New EP ‘Eat Your Young’

Irish-born songwriter Hozier announced a new EP, Eat Your Young, which is set to drop this spring on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day and his birthday.

The artist took to Instagram to announce the news and share the three-song tracklist, writing, “EAT YOUR YOUNG March 17th (pre-save link in bio)” Fans can pre-order the album here.

The tracklist for the new EP:

1. “Eat Your Young”

2. “All Things End”

3. “Through Me (The Flood)”

The album art for the forthcoming EP is dark, with just two feet discernible. Those feet may even be shown upside-down, with a field above (or below) them, depending on your perspective. The imagery portends something unusual, something perhaps dark or nefarious. Check it out in the Instagram post below.

In other news for the artist, Hozier was recently announced as the headline act for the 2023 Moon River Music Festival, which is slated for September 9 and 10 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Late last year, Hozier announced his newest single “Swan Upon Leda,” which dropped last year in October. That song is said to be part of the artist’s next LP, Unreal Unearth, which is slated to come out later this year.

“‘Unreal Unearth’ will start to find its way to your ears next year, come hell or high water,” said Hozier when he released “Swan Upon Leda.”

Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images