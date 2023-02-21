Hozier, Caamp to Headline 2023 Moon River Music Festival

Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Moon River Music Festival has announced its lineup for the 2023 iteration and it includes some big names and some up-and-coming favorites.

On the slate this year are headliners Hozier and Caamp, alongside Judah & the Lion, First Aid Kit, Noah Cyrus, Larkin Poe, Aoife O’Donovan, The Dip, Son Little, S.G. Goodman, Sunny War, and many more.

Moon River Music Festival, which is curated by Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors (who will also be performing this year), is located in Chattanooga at the city’s Coolidge Park on the banks of the Tennessee River. The festival will take place on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday (Feb. 23) at noon ET via moonriverfestival.com. One-day, two-day, general admission, and VIP Tickets will be available for purchase.

Additional performers at the Moon River Music Festival include Goodbye Road (Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and JOHNNYSWIM), Nickle Creek, Marcus King Band, Larry Fleet, Houndmouth, Shane Smith & The Saints, Wilder Woods, The 502s, flipturn, Richy Mitch & The Coalminers, and Kaitlin Butts.

The festival, which was founded in 2014, will enjoy its eighth installment this year and fifth in Chattanooga, after leaving its original home in Levitt Shell in Memphis, Tennessee. Past headliners include Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, The National, Wilco, Lord Huron, Jason Isbell, and The Head and the Heart.

This year, the festival will donate a portion of each ticket to Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Tennessee. Additionally, Moon River Music Festival experiences The Treehouse and Lookout Lodge also will return. More details on both will be revealed in the coming months.

Ahead of the news release, the festival teased fans with a question on social media: “Who do you think will be at this year’s #MoonRiverFest?”

Your 2023 #MoonRiverFest Lineup presented by @drewholcomb is here!@Caamp @Hozier @realmarcusking & more will join us for a weekend of unforgettable performances.



Presale begins Thurs. 2/23 @ Noon ET. Sign up for a presale code: https://t.co/PEKbwTPHS0 pic.twitter.com/1sAvPgPlOk — Moon River Festival (@MoonRiverFest) February 21, 2023

