4 Must-Hear Hozier Collaborations

Irish singer/songwriter Hozier is best known for his breakout single “Take Me to Church,” but his talents span far outside a singular global hit. Since bursting onto the scene in 2013, he’s released three impressive records, earned multiple gold and platinum certifications, and sold out venues across the globe.

Now, fresh off the release of his heartbreakingly raw new album, Unreal Unearth, serves as the perfect moment to reflect on some of his best works with other acclaimed artists. Take a look at some of Hozier’s most captivating collaborations to date:

1. “Nina Cried Power”

In 2018, Hozier teamed up with gospel icon Mavis Staples for this powerful, anthemic tune. “Nina Cried Power” was selected as the lead single for his second studio album, Wasteland, Baby!, and earned widespread acclaim for its timely lyrics and piercing vocal blend.

2. “Tell It to My Heart”

One of the most unexpected team-ups on this list is “Tell It to My Heart,” the bold dance-pop track made with Italian trio Meduza. Hozier infuses plenty of dark emotion into the song from 2021, which reflects on the painful demise of a relationship that’s finally run its course.

3. “The Bones”

Maren Morris recruited Hozier to put a new spin on her song “The Bones,” which is a soaring anthem about a relationship built to last. Their creative partnership was also made for the long haul, leading the pair to record an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads together.

4. “Damage Gets Done”

Released just last month (August 2023), this sweeping, richly layered collaboration with Brandi Carlile is all about reflecting on the past. A dreamy mix of synth and guitar serve as the backdrop for the pair’s gut-wrenching harmonies, which relay the lyrics’ feelings of mournful reflection.

