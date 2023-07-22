New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Fleetwood Mac, beabadoobee and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 16 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 16 songs for you today.

1. beabadoobee

Magnetic songwriter beabadoobee released her latest single, “the way things go,” which is all about the twists of fate, and managing it. Complete with a novella of a music video, the work is another step for the burgeoning star.

2. Atmosphere

Legendary Minnesota rap duo Atmosphere released their latest song as well as the accompanying music video for the song, “Still Life (feat. Murkage Dave).” The sticky track showcases why Atmosphere is one of the best ever. Check out their 2023 LP, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously, which is also out now.

3. Hozier

With a new album, Unreal Unearth, out August 18, Hozier released his last single ahead of the record drop. The new song, “De Selby (Part 2),” is inspired, in part, by Irish literature. The new percussive, catchy song is a must for summer playlists.

4. illuminati hotties

Band mastermind Sarah Tuzdin released the newest illuminati hotties song, “Truck.” The earworm of a track displays her knack for setting a tone and making you want to be there in it. Tuzdin, who also co-produced the new boygenius album, is currently at work on a new album in the wake of the popular Let Me Do One More.

5. OK Go

The Los Angeles-based, Chicago-born band OK Go released its latest single, “This,” which is slated for the new Apple movie, The Beanie Bubble. While the group is known for its elaborate mouse trap-like videos, for now, they’ve just released the effervescent new single.

6. ODESZA

The multi-time Grammy-nominated electronic group ODESZA released its new EP, Flaws in Our Design. It’s a collaborative work with Yellow House, a Cape Town-based artist, Emile van Dango. Check out the stunning, head-bobbing new dream music below.

7. Who Is She?

Seattle supergroup Who Is She? released their latest single, “96 Ghouls,” a sparse indie rock tune with catchy gang vocals, an instantly-memorable guitar line, and bass and drums that make a night club in your soul. Check out the powerful new offering below from the group, which has a new album, Goddess Energy, out August 25.

8. Travis Thompson

The latest from rising rap star Travis Thompson and his album-producing partner Jake One, “Rise & Sine” is relentless and intoxicating. What more could you want? Thompson, who also guest starred on the hit TV show, Reservation Dogs, is a force.

9. Blind Boys of Alabama

The Blind Boys of Alabama released their latest single, the inspirational blues song “Work Until My Days Are Done.” Has there ever been a more accurate statement? “Work Until My Days Are Done” is an instant classic, a wonderful offering from the group, which also has a new album, Echoes Of The South, out this fall on September 8.

10. Cautious Clay

What do you get when one of the best singers releases an instrumental song? Well, you can find out by listening to the new song “Yesterday’s Price” from Cautious Clay. The new instrumental jazz track will be on his forthcoming new album, KARPEH, which is set to drop on August 18.

11. Jay Rock

Grammy Award-winning artist Jay Rock linked up with star musician Anderson .Paak and standout rapper Latto for his new song, “Too Fast (Pull Over).” Fans can check out the new work, “Too Fast,” from the rapper and songwriter below.

12. Citizen Cope

The innovative blues rocker Citizen Cope released his latest new single, “Good Will Overcome.” The hopeful, thoughtful track is the newest track from his upcoming new record The Victory March, which is out July 28. Check it out below.

13. Idina Menzel

Star of stage and screen, Idina Menzel released her latest solo single, the new dance anthem “Beast,” from her forthcoming lively new album, Drama Queen, which is out August 18. Fans can check out the new solo work from the “Let It Go” singer below.

14. Brian Setzer

The modern rockabilly songwriter and performer Brian Stzer released his latest single, “Girl On The Billboard,” from his forthcoming new LP, The Devil Always Collects, which is out September 15. Check out the lip-snarling new single from the multi-time Grammy winner below.

15. Brandi Carlile

The star songwriter released a new song on the popular Barbie soundtrack. The new offering, “Closer to Fine,” which features Carlile’s wife, Catherine, is a cover of the Indigo Girls song. Check out the new work before you see the new movie below.

16. Fleetwood Mac

Legendary rock group Fleetwood Mac announced a new live album set for release later this fall. The new LP, which is from their ’77 Rumors tour, is out September 8. The album also includes the song, “Dreams,” which the band released to celebrate the announcement. Check out the live offering below.