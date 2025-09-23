Hungry for Tunes: 4 Underrated Classic Rock Songs About Food

Classic rock songs tend to focus on subjects like love, loss, being a rock star, partying all night long, etc. Rarely have classic rock bands deviated from that formula. That is, except for the following four classic rock bands and musicians who opted to pen tunes about food. If you’re in the mood for something appetizing, these classic rock songs about food might be just what you’re looking for.

“English Tea” by Paul McCartney

There’s nothing more English than singing a song about tea. For Paul McCartney, though, writing a song about something as mundane as a beverage ended up resulting in a pretty solid hit. This 2005 song is a whimsical little gem from Chaos And Creation In The Backyard and a lovely ode to one of the most classic drinks one can find across the pond.

“Watermelon In Easter Hay” by Frank Zappa

Frank Zappa was never a stranger to writing a weird song or two, and “Watermelon In Easter Hay” is certainly on the weird side. Though, it’s worth noting that this particular song showcases one of Zappa’s finest guitar tracks. It’s a delight from start to finish, and even Zappa’s son, Dweezil, has said that this instrumental track features the best guitar solo his father ever wrote. I’m inclined to agree. Even though it’s entirely an instrumental song with no lyrics about the titular watermelon, I still think it’s worth including on this list.

“Savoy Truffle” by The Beatles

Well, I couldn’t avoid this one. “Savoy Truffle” by The Beatles, released in 1968, might be the most famous song about a sweet treat ever. George Harrison penned this particular tune from the White Album. According to Harrison, he wrote the song about his friend Eric Clapton’s love of chocolate sweets, namely chocolate truffles. Outside of the confectionery subject matter, this is one of Harrison’s most mature and evolved songwriting efforts ever contributed to The Beatles.

“Coconut” by Harry Nilsson

Another standout track on our list of classic rock songs about food is the humble hit “Coconut” by Harry Nilsson. This novelty song was released way back in 1972 and was a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Notable for its calypso vibe and humorous storytelling, this song is about a woman who drinks coconut milk and lime, falls ill, calls a doctor, and annoys that doctor in the process. It’s a classic that has been covered by everyone from The Muppets to Dannii Minogue.

